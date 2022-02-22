Pair of Campbell River hockey teams dominate competition

Campbell River Tyees U13 2021/2022 team. Submitted photo Campbell River Tyees U15 2021/2022 team. Submitted photo

The future of Campbell River hockey looks as promising as ever after three weeks of dominance by a pair of local squads.

The city’s U13 and U15 teams slid into the finals where both will meet Victoria-based rivals for a chance to represent Vancouver Island at the provincials.

The younger of the two teams went undefeated in three playoff games, besting opponents by a combined score of 35-6 along the way.

“The U13 Tyees have worked incredibly hard this season, and it has been their goal from the beginning to make it to the provincials,” said co-manager Stacey Rosse. “They had no home rink for three months due to the strike but stayed positive even with all of the extra travel for practices and games.

“They are a great group of kids who love the game of hockey, and they are excited to take on Victoria this weekend.”

The team will face off against the Admirals in a three game series starting this weekend (Feb. 26-27).

If all goes well in those games, it will travel to Salmon Arm to take part in the provincials on March 19.

READ MORE: Strathcona Nordics challenged in BC Cup race in Salmon Arm

READ MORE: Trials give Campbell River gymnasts competitive experience

The elder squad has had an equally impressive run. It also powered through the competition, outscoring opponents 33-5.

“We have an awesome team,” said manager Chantelle May. “The boys have overcome a lot this year. We started off with some coaching challenges, and they battled through a three month strike at their arena too.”

May said the squad were travelling all over the island every weekend, and twice during the week.

“After not having the advantage of home ice, for them to come out so dominant is a huge feat,” May said.

The U15 team will host Victoria at the Rod Brind’Amour arena this Saturday (Feb. 26).

Puck drops at 12:45 p.m.

A win would see them head to the provincials in Vernon next month.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyCampbell River