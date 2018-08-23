Out with the old, in with the new – Sportsplex weight room changing gearing

City recreation department personal trainer Susan Muldoon is eagerly anticipating new weight-training equipment being set up in the Sportsplex’ weight room next week.

The Sportsplex weight room is gearing up with state-of-the-art strength training equipment, free weights and spin bikes – and will be temporarily closed next week for the re-fit.

The City recreation department is moving out the old equipment and moving in the new from Sunday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 30. The weight room will re-open Friday, Aug. 31 at 5:45 a.m. showcasing all new strength training equipment. Additional fitness staff will work varied hours to answer questions and help orient people to the new equipment.

“The new equipment is extremely user-friendly, easy to adjust and designed ergonomically for improved range of motion movements,” says fitness supervisor Mary Fast.

Highlights of new additions include:

Seated leg curl

Three-way Olympic bench

Ab/low back combination machine

Half rack squat machine

Multi-Function Trainer:

Adjustable single and double cable pulls allow for a range of exercise options.

Incremental weight adjustments for easier weight progression

a 1:2 pulley ratio for easier exercise intensity control

Specialized equipment that can accommodate wheelchair users

A multi-function machine

Pec deck

Bicep/lat pull down combination

Chest press/row

Krankcycle.

“Our new Krankcycle has an ergonomically designed saddle that allows for an easy transition between seated and standing exercise positions, and the cycle can swivel to accommodate wheel chair users,” Fast adds. “The crank and flywheel of this machine also rotates to accommodate forward and reverse movements.”

In December 2017 Council approved upgrading the strength training equipment to better meet the needs of the Sportsplex facility users. The new equipment brand is Matrix, supplied by Stak Equipment of Vancouver at a cost of $95,757, which includes room layout plan, delivery and installation as well as disposal of the old equipment. The previous weight room equipment was more than 20 years old.

For more information on the new Sportsplex weight room equipment or temporary weight room closures contact the Recreation and Culture Department at 250-923-7911.