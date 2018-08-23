Out with the old, in with the new – Sportsplex weight room changing gearing

City recreation department personal trainer Susan Muldoon is eagerly anticipating new weight-training equipment being set up in the Sportsplex’ weight room next week.

The Sportsplex weight room is gearing up with state-of-the-art strength training equipment, free weights and spin bikes – and will be temporarily closed next week for the re-fit.

The City recreation department is moving out the old equipment and moving in the new from Sunday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 30. The weight room will re-open Friday, Aug. 31 at 5:45 a.m. showcasing all new strength training equipment. Additional fitness staff will work varied hours to answer questions and help orient people to the new equipment.

“The new equipment is extremely user-friendly, easy to adjust and designed ergonomically for improved range of motion movements,” says fitness supervisor Mary Fast.

Highlights of new additions include:

Seated leg curl

Three-way Olympic bench

Ab/low back combination machine

Half rack squat machine

Multi-Function Trainer:

  • Adjustable single and double cable pulls allow for a range of exercise options.
  • Incremental weight adjustments for easier weight progression
  • a 1:2 pulley ratio for easier exercise intensity control

Specialized equipment that can accommodate wheelchair users

  • A multi-function machine
  • Pec deck
  • Bicep/lat pull down combination
  • Chest press/row
  • Krankcycle.

“Our new Krankcycle has an ergonomically designed saddle that allows for an easy transition between seated and standing exercise positions, and the cycle can swivel to accommodate wheel chair users,” Fast adds. “The crank and flywheel of this machine also rotates to accommodate forward and reverse movements.”

In December 2017 Council approved upgrading the strength training equipment to better meet the needs of the Sportsplex facility users. The new equipment brand is Matrix, supplied by Stak Equipment of Vancouver at a cost of $95,757, which includes room layout plan, delivery and installation as well as disposal of the old equipment. The previous weight room equipment was more than 20 years old.

For more information on the new Sportsplex weight room equipment or temporary weight room closures contact the Recreation and Culture Department at 250-923-7911.

Previous story
Campbell River Storm gearing up for this weekend’s training camp

Just Posted

Campbell River store raises cash and supplies for Zeballos emergency workers

Event raises more than $600, along with shelves of food and bottled water

Outlook good in Zeballos, but higher winds could stoke fires across North Island

Firefighters to rappel into bluffs around Zeballos to plan ground attack

Residents identified new water source for rural area south of Campbell River

ADRRA will present findings at meeting in Oyster River on Aug. 29

Campbell River firm builds their biggest-ever boat: a $2.8 million yacht

Daigle Welding and Marine puts its finishing touches on deluxe fishing vessel

Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Four fires merge near Telegraph Creek

Northern B.C.’s Alkali Lake blaze now at 118,000 hectares

Woman dies after bicycle accident in Tofino

The woman was in her 50’s and was visiting the area from out-of-province.

Legendary B.C. lacrosse team reunion will recount titles, terror

Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.

B.C. towns to premier: Show us the marijuana money

Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland

Baloney Meter: Did Liberals create 60% more full-time jobs than Tories?

The Canadian Press fact-checks Justin Trudeau’s recent touting of his government’s economic record

PM says cabinet retreat focused on issues close to home for Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference Thursday to close a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo

Cattle prod use at B.C. bullriding event refuted by rodeo rep

Rodeo contractors and handlers take pride in care and welfare of the animals, CRA says

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

Most Read