Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Olympic medallist snowboarder Max Parrot has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer.

He will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season. The 24-year-old from Bromont, Que., was diagnosed Dec. 21 after undergoing a biopsy 10 days earlier.

Parrot said he underwent his first of 12 chemotherapy sessions last week.

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is a cancer of part of a person’s immune system and is most often seen in people aged 20 to 40.

The Canadian Press

