Fly fishing patterns 2020 tied with vintage Herters bobbin. Don Daniels photo

Fly fishing patterns 2020 tied with vintage Herters bobbin. Don Daniels photo

Old methods of buying fishing tackle have gone out the window

By Don Daniels

Ever since the beginning of recreational sportfishing, all you needed was a very simple line and hook to land a fish.

Back in the day, those homemade wood or metal lures and plugs and hand lining was quite common. Then came rods, in the form of wooden sticks or bamboo. Wooden reels were made by various manufactures who competed to get their product to the people who fished for all species of fish all over the Island. The Europeans slowly came to the area because word had spread about the big salmon that could be caught around Campbell River.

Before tackle shops opened in the area, anglers brought gear from Europe, and at times, they sold items to the locals. Catalog shopping was quite common and it was a long, drawn-out process to get any tackle here to use fishing. Then tackle shops opened and all the salmon and trout gear made it easy to go fishing. Prior to the 1970s, many people shopped from an Eaton’s or Sears catalog and before Christmas, family members used the catalog as a wish book and placed orders with their parents – including sporting equipment.

An angler’s bible was the Herter’s catalog available from Waseca, Minnesota. It was a treasure chest of fishing and hunting supplies that were shipped out all over the world. The company is no longer in existence; they closed the doors forever in the late 70s.

A few years ago, one of my senior students who had attended the fly-tying sessions at the library had passed away and the family had given me his tying kit with a box of feathers to donate to classes. One box of feathers was in a cough lozenge box and other feathers were stored in a Woodward’s box and a Moirs chocolate box. More materials were in a Rainbow ladies’ nylons box.

It was like finding and opening a time capsule of fly tying history, but the best was yet to come. I found an order form that dates back to 1954. Mr. R. M. Bannan from Blairmore, Alberta, had purchased fly tying materials from Waseca, Minnesota. There were 13 items that included hooks, floss, thread and feathers. Total for the goods was priced at $2.75 and the postal charge had an option of 5, 10 or 15 cents.

At the bottom of the order was an important disclaimer: “All feathers from wild birds are sold with a definite understanding that they will be used for fishing purposes only.” If any old-time fisherman is around, I would ask the question: What else were feathers used for in the 50s?

Happy New Year to all anglers around the world and keep safe as we mask up and go through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney
Next story
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

Just Posted

From left are CNA project coordinator Morgan Ostler, Paulette and Raymond Lavoie and CNA project coordinator Kim Barry when the Lavoies received their certification. Photo supplied by CNA.
Campbellton residents acknowledged for their benefit to community

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association recognizes couple

This house at the corner of 6th Avenue and Cedar Street is easily one of the best holiday displays in the city.
Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 5 (The Best of the Best)

We went on the hunt for Campbell River’s best holiday displays this year. Check out what we found!

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 was one of the many social services groups at work this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
COPING WITH COVID: Social services saw COVID-19 as an opportunity to come together for benefit of community

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 2:Mutual need broke down barriers between organizations this year

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal politicians were asked for Vancouver Island recovery plan after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Years Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Vancouver Island puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility in Nanaimo. (File photo)
UPDATE: Three more residents catch COVID-19 in outbreak at Nanaimo care home

Virus outbreak was reported Sunday at Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Most Read