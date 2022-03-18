Oceanside Generals sweep Campbell River Storm out of the playoffs

The Campbell River Storm’s 2022 playoff run came to an end Thursday, March 17 when the Oceanside Generals scored five unanswered goals and won the VIJHL semifinal series in four straight games.

The Storm were outscored in this series going down to scores of 5-0 (Game 4), 5-2 (Game 3), 4-3 (Game 2) and 9-2 (Game 1). The series was in stark contrast to their opening series against the Port Alberni Bombers who pushed them to seven games on the back of a stellar golatending performance by Callum Tung. The Storm outshot and outplayed the first-year franchise Bombers by a huge margin but were held at by Tung. The series against the Generals was much closer but the Oceanside squad always seemed to have the edge. Now Oceanside awaits the winner of the Kerry Park Islanders – Peninsula Panthers series to be crowned South Division champions and contestant for the VIJHL title against the Generals.

In Thursday’s game at Oceanside Place, the Generals got first-period goals from Brendan Carlson on assists by Parker Klippenstein and Sean Brendeland at 4:36, Carter Johnson on assists by Evan Dyce and Greyson Weme at 10:02 and Braedan Leary unassisted at 18:15.

Chase Helsop contributed a goal at 7:24 of the first period, assisted by Klippenstein and then Braydon Ross scored at 15:33 in the third period on Klippenstein’s third assist of the game.

The Generals put 34 shots on the Storm net while the storm managed 29.

Campbell RiverCampbell River StormVIJHL