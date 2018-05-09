Nyrstar Ravens battle Cowichan Valley Thunder

The Nyrstar Midget Ravens, fought a hard battle but in the end took a loss at the last of their tiering games on Sunday May 6, with a score of 5-1, against the Cowichan Valley Thunder.

Jas Thiara scored a beautiful goal and the score doesn’t reflect how well the Ravens played. Upcoming games for this weekend are as follows: Saturday May 12, is an away game against the Comox Valley Wild at 1:30 p.m. at the Comox Valley Sports Center.

On Sunday, May 13, there is a double header played at home at the Strathcona Gardens. Game #1 is played at 9 a.m. against the Saanich Tigers. Game #2 is played at 1:30 p.m. against the Victoria-Esquimalt Eagles. Come on out and watch some exciting lacrosse this weekend.

