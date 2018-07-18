The bantam North Island Royals finished first in their division. Pictured are Coach Andrew Riecker (top left), Nathaniel Abel, Ryan Deagle, Wyatt Murray, Coach John Vaton, Liam McNamee, Landon Bowers, Thomas Plant, Coach Chris MacDonald, and in the bottom row, Keitaro Adachi (left), Tyler Kolopenuk, Ethan Vaton, Kaden Wentzell, Gareth MacDonald, Breydan Riecker.

North Island team overcomes its in youth to finish first

Baseball team will head to Ladner for provincials in August

The Bantam AA North Island Royals baseball team, which recently concluded their regular season play, ended this year;s campaign by sealing up a trip to the provincials next month.

The team racked up a strong 15-5 record to finish in a solid first place among the Vancouver Island AA bantam division. A combination of good pitching, patience at the plate, timely hits and strong team defence led to most of the Royals’ wins.

The North Island Royals are compromised of a dozen 13- to 15-year-olds from Nanaimo to Campbell River. Six of the players are local. They are a young team, with most of the players being first years in the bantam division.

Taking first place in the league has earned the team a berth to the upcoming provincial championships. The provincials will take place in Ladner from Aug. 1 to 4.

