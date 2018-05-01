North Island Cubs win three of four in inaugural home opener games

The West Urban Developments North Island Cubs started off their inaugural season of 18U AAA baseball with three wins last weekend.

The brand-new team, made up of players in Grades 10, 11 and 12, boasts a lineup from Campbell River, Comox Valley, Powell River and Parksville.

On Saturday, the Cubs hosted the North Fraser Nationals in a double-header at Bill Moore Park in Courtenay, with the locals starting things off with a convincing 10-0 win in game one. Pitcher Dayton Ring threw a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits. Second baseman Tyler Downey provided some valuable offence with his two-run home run over the right field fence in the third inning. Brayden McClary went two for two at the plate with a single and a double, while Brad Teasdale went two for three with a pair of singles. Ring, Austin Gurney and Robert Gurney added singles.

Game two did not go as well for the Cubs, as they fell to the Nationals, 16-0. Logan Campbell had a double and Austin Gurney added a single in the loss.

On Sunday, the Cubs faced the Cloverdale Spurs in a double-header once again at Bill Moore Park. Game one provided some exciting baseball with the local team coming away with a 5-4 extra-innings win. Starting pitcher Brayden McClary had a solid outing on the hill with seven strikeouts over five-and-2/3 innings, while rookie Jayden Smith came in to close, striking out three batters in two-and-1/3 innings. Leading the way offensively again for the Cubs were Teasdale and Austin Gurney with three singles each, while Robert Gurney and Ring each added a pair of singles. Downey and Ethan Taylor each had a single.

Campbell, who recently moved to the Island from the Cloverdale area, scored the Cubs’ winning run. Showing some smart base running, he stole home on a catcher’s error to hand his old team a loss and give his new one a much-deserved win. Game two was a long and grueling test, as the locals outdueled the Spurs for a 16-6 victory. Once again, Austin Gurney was three for three at the plate with three singles, while Taylor went two for two with a pair of singles, and Ring was two for three with a double and a single. Matt O’Reilly chipped in with a single to round out the offence.

The Cubs’ sponsors and supporters in this inaugural season are West Urban Developments, Storey Creek Trading, Bailey Western Star Trucks Inc. and Carol Chapman at A Cut Above.

This coming weekend the North Island squad will once again be playing home games. Saturday’s double-header is at Highland Park in Comox at 2 and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at Nunns Creek Park in Campbell River at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. against the COMBA Sun Devils.