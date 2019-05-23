North Island Cubs hope to return to winning ways at home

The North Island Cubs hope to get back to winning ways at Nunns Park this Sunday following a Lower Mainland tourney over the long weekend.

At the Spring Showdown in Ridge Meadows last weekend, they won one game and lost three. On the Saturday in their first game, they fell 7-1 to the North Delta Jr. Blue Jays. It was a case of not being able to drive in runs, as the Cubs managed to strand 11 base runners. Austin Gurney led the way with a double and a single while Robert Gurney added two singles.

The second game, against Ridge Meadows Royals College Prep, was closer, but the Cubs fell short 3-1. Starter Jaxon Ackerman was strong over six-and-a-third innings, striking out 11 while walking only one batter. In the seventh, the Royals went ahead on a controversial obstruction call at home.

The Cubs turned things around for their third game, beating the Whalley Chiefs 10-5, behind the pitching of Jayden Smith, Curtis Owens and Brayden McClary. Owens had two doubles and a single, while McClary and Riley Sutherland each had two singles. Matt O’Reilly executed a perfect bunt for the decisive run.

Finally, errors hurt their Cubs in the final game, which they dropped to the Township Bluesox College Prep team 10-6. Austin Owens hit a double and a single, Austin Gurney and O’Reilly each hit doubles, while Robert Gurney, McClary and Smith added singles.

The previous weekend, they had taken three of four games on the road, beating the South Fraser Giants twice and splitting a pair in Ridge Meadows against the Royals. This Sunday, they will be in Campbell River at Nunns Park to host the Cowichan Mustangs for a double-header. Game time is 2:30 and 5 p.m.