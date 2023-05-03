North Island adventure show draws good crowd

A couple of weekends ago when it came to getting outdoors fishing, camping, boating, or paddling around a kayak, it was impossible because of the wind and rain here in Campbell River.

So, I attended the North Island Outdoor Adventure Show at Strathcona Gardens. It was a chance to get out of the rain and grab a coffee and a hot dog and walk around talking to the exhibitors who were from Campbell River and other areas of the Island. Outside there were a number of fishing boats on display and inside there were exhibits that caught my eye.

It was a chance to learn about other recreation activity that included house boating on Sproat Lake and even kayaking around Quadra Island. The first thing that caught my attention was seeing families getting out and talking to people in the booths that run fishing lodges and boating charters around Campbell River.

Other activities that were on display were fly fishing clubs, lure manufacturers and whale and bear watching outfits. Rand Barker had some thoughts on working with fly tying resin and I was keen on listening as I have problems working with the light to harden the resin on newly built fly patterns.

Quadra Island Kayaks had informed me that fishing and kayaking were quite popular on Main Lake but I have never been in the area to kayak or fish for trout. It has been some time since I visited Gold River but I will get out some time this summer. Kent O’Neill from Gold River Lodge was a wealth of information about what was happening around Gold River. I was talking with Terry Fischer from Fishinator Lures and he makes lures in Blind Bay.

On social media you see stories about fishing around the Island and speaking with Tyler Tibbs I got a grasp of where people are going to fish here on the Island. I got a copy of the 2023 boat tour schedule from the Museum at Campbell River and a number of dates can be booked for watching wildlife on a boat that has indoor and outside seating.

A few weeks back I mentioned that there are no vendors that supply tidal fishing licenses in Campbell River and a number of emails and letters came to me saying that some elder anglers have no computer skills but they still are active on the water guiding along with eco touring. Courtenay and Nanaimo tackle shops service customers from Woss, Sayward and Gold River.

Blair Mclean had mentioned to me that he spent 30 years at Knight Inlet, 10 years at Shoal Bay and ran Discovery Boat Rentals 1964 to 1967. Being The Salmon Capital Of the World, Campbell River should service the people who buy fishing tackle to fish in our waters.

Meanwhile, fly-tying for beginners has wrapped up at the library and next week I will have further information on a few dates planned to continue this program on Discovery Pier for a few selected dates to be announced. Its time to go fishing.

Campbell Riverfishing