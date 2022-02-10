Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Haluschak, Wolf offer game predictions, MVP selections

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Super Bowl Preview – 2:9:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf and Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak preview Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, 3:30 p.m.) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Included are game predictions, a breakdown of Joe Burrow’s swagger and also thoughts on Tom Brady’s recent retirement.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
New York Islanders erupt for 5 goals in first period, roll to 6-3 win over Canucks
Next story
Canada wins 2 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing

Just Posted

Brandi Curley is hearing impaired, and is known to communicate using sign language. She has been missing since Feb. 9, 2022. Submitted photo
Community, RCMP seeking missing woman in Campbell River

The population of Greater Nanaimo, based on Nanaimo Regional District which also includes Qualicum Beach, Parksville and Lantzville, rose by 9.4 per cent to 170,367 between 2016 and 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island adds more than 65,000 people between 2016 and 2021

Teal Harle of Campbell River competes during the men’s freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Campbell River skier crashes out of first of two Olympic events

No deaths were reported at supervised consumption sites. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Campbell River sees highest overdose death rate since 2016