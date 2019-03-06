New Kids are back on top in Men’s tenpin

Monday Night Men’s Tenpin wrap up

March 4 Week 25

New Kids are at the top once again but this time are tied with Skins & Pins with 29 points.

Team scratch game for week 25 was DaBears with 808 and also scratch series with 2260.

Team hdcp game was Skins & Pins with 1015 and they also had hdcp series with 2809.

Individual scratch game and series went to Ethan Belanko with 268 and 661.

Individual hdcp game of 297 was also Ethan and series of 752 went to Laurence Renaud.

Most pins over average this also went to Laurence with +92.

Honorable mention for this week to Ken Enns and Don Gosnell who both earned CTF awards.

Previous story
Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

Just Posted

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

Home team staves off elimination to force game six

Emergency vehicles at the airport this afternoon are just there for a test exercise

Exercise is based on an inbound flight to Campbell River requires evacuation

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson attains $30,000 goal for Campbell River anti-poverty groups

Funds to benefit Grassroots Kind Hearts and Women’s Resource Centre

UPDATE: Campbell River police say 44-year-old man located

Kevin Muchikekwanape was reported missing on Feb. 23

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Most Read