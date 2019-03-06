New Kids are back on top in Men’s tenpin

Monday Night Men’s Tenpin wrap up

March 4 Week 25

New Kids are at the top once again but this time are tied with Skins & Pins with 29 points.

Team scratch game for week 25 was DaBears with 808 and also scratch series with 2260.

Team hdcp game was Skins & Pins with 1015 and they also had hdcp series with 2809.

Individual scratch game and series went to Ethan Belanko with 268 and 661.

Individual hdcp game of 297 was also Ethan and series of 752 went to Laurence Renaud.

Most pins over average this also went to Laurence with +92.

Honorable mention for this week to Ken Enns and Don Gosnell who both earned CTF awards.