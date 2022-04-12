New course planned for this year’s Women for Women run in Campbell River

The annual Women for Women run is gearing up for its 19th year in September, this time with a new route in Campbell River.

Over the past 18 years, the event has always been at the same place. However, this year that’s not possible due to construction. Organizer Shelagh Germyn found an alternative, and will be pushing forward with this year’s race.

“A lot of these women and families have been coming for 18 years, and they’ve been doing the old course. This is a big change,” Germyn said. “I wasn’t going to stop at 18 years because of the housing development at the old route.”

The new route will be near Duncan Bay Main road after it crosses the Campbell River.

“If you go to the Canyon View trail, you cross the bridge and then follow it up the hill to where the race start is,” she said. “This is a brand new course. The old one was a 5, 10 and 15k. This is only a 5k, 8k.”

As with previous years, funds raised from people signing up for the event will go to a range of charities, all benefiting women in the Campbell River area. They include Baby’s Best Chance, the Forest Circle Society Carihi Day Care, Foundary, Continuing Education/Robron, North Island College and the Transitions Society.

“It’s a life cycle,” Germyn said. “It goes from baby to child to youth to teenagers to adults and women in education.”

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 9 a.m. Germyn suggests people show up for 8 a.m. so they have time to prepare.

There will also be two practice walks of the course leading up to the event. The first will be on June 15, doing the first 5 km section. That practice walk starts at 10 a.m. The second will be on June 27, and the walk will be on the second section. That walk starts at 6 p.m.

More information will be posted on the Women for Women Campbell River Facebook Page leading up to the event.

Those interested can register for the run at raceroster.com. The first 50 women to register will receive a red rose at the event.

