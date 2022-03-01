Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. Black Press file photo by Elena Rardon/Alberni Valley News

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. Black Press file photo by Elena Rardon/Alberni Valley News

Netminder’s heroics keep it close but Campbell River Storm notch victory over Port Alberni Bombers

Storm lead VIJHL North Division playoff series two games to one

The Campbell River Storm go into Tuesday’s VIJHL playoff game against the Port Alberni Bombers with a 2-1 edge in the best of seven series.

The Bombers split the series in hostile territory last week at Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena but the Storm recovered from Friday’s overtime loss and took the Bombers down with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

The Storm came out strong in Sunday’s game with Kal Nagy scoring at 1:38 of the first period on assists from Cody Savey and Carter De Boer. Mitchell Finner potted the Storm’s second goal at 9:50 in the first on assists from Tynan Peacock and Grady Franklin. From there Campbell River cruised to victory in the first non-overtime game of the series.

Once again, Bombers goaltender Callum Tung faced a barrage of shots – 57 in total and was named the game’s first star. Second star went to De Boer and third star to Peacock. Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters faced 16 shots in total.

Tonight’s game goes at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jack Hughes bests older brother Quinn as Devils rout Canucks 7-2

Just Posted

Campbell River will be taking part in this year’s Black Balloon Day on March 6, commemorating the 26 people who died due to toxic drugs in Campbell River, as well as the thousands who have died around the province. (file photo)
Black Balloon day commemorates those lost to toxic drug crisis

A great blue heron in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City of Campbell River seeking more input on heron nest tree protection

Tanks at Grieg's new Gold River Hatchery expansion. Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC.
Grieg Seafood BC Gold River hatchery expansion nearing completion

Campbell River Tyees U13 2021/2022 team. Submitted photo
Campbell River Tyees U13 squad steamrolls into provincials