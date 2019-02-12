(File photo)

Necropsy to be performed on sled dog that died during Yukon Quest

It’s the fourth time in as many years a dog has died during the race

Yukon Quest organizers say a musher’s dog died late Monday evening.

Veteran musher Misha Wiljes’ five-year-old male, Joker, died three miles outside of Central, Alaska, and was carried into the next checkpoint.

A preliminary necropsy will be conducted within two days and that more information will be released then.

Wiljes, 50, is from Willow, Alaska, and has raced in the Quest twice, completing it once in 2012. She has also raced in the Iditarod.

The Quest’s live tracker showed Wiljes and her team on Tuesday morning making the trek from Central to Mile 101 over the difficult Eagle Summit, close to the end.

This is the fourth year in a row that a dog has died during the 1,600-kilometre race.

Last year, Hugh Neff’s dog Boppy died before the team reached Dawson City.

In 2017, Yuka Honda’s dog Firefly died, and in 2016, Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ dog Polar died during the race.

This year’s Yukon Quest started with 30 teams, each with a maximum of 14 dogs, meaning the total number of dogs involved in the race this year is approximately 400.

READ MORE: Dawson City is a balance of calm and chaos during Yukon Quest

Alaskan native Brent Sass won the race on Monday, crossing the finish line in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
All Native Basketball Tournament Day 2 Recap
Next story
13-year-old B.C. hockey player quits team over bullying

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read