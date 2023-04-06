Nanaimo Buccaneers hire former Campbell River Storm coach/GM Stone

Lee Stone – former Campbell River Storm Head Coach/General Manager has been named to the same position with the Nanaimo Buccaneers. Photo submitted

Campbell River Storm fans will be seeing a lot of former head coach and general manager Lee Stone next season.

The Nanaimo Buccaneers Junior Hockey Club hired Lee Stone as the organization’s head coach and general manager.

Stone, 34, recently served as head coach and GM of the Campbell River Storm for the last 10 seasons; winning three VIJHL Championships, and Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals at Cyclone Taylor Cup. Stone also led the 2014-2015 Storm to the VIJHL’s only Keystone Cup Western Canadian Championship.

“This is massive for our club,” said Tali Campbell, co-owner of the Nanaimo Buccaneers. “Lee is the winningest coach in recent VIJHL history and that is exactly what we wanted; someone who can come in and start working on the new era of Buccaneers Hockey. His track record of success from winning games, developing players to the next level and creating a team culture that everyone is proud of is what he is going to bring to the city of Nanaimo.”

“I’d like to thank Nicole, Tali and Andy for the opportunity to remain in the VIJHL. Over the course of my time in the league I have seen firsthand how incredible the Buccaneers program can be and have every intention to return the Pirate Ship to its days of glory,” Stone said about joining the Buccaneers. “Our goal is to win a championship while re-establishing ourselves as a top flight development program for aspiring athletes in the Nanaimo area.”

“Lee has already started working to build the team for next season and he will be at the ID Camp next weekend,” said Campbell. “This is a really exciting day for the Nanaimo Buccaneers!”

