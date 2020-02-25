Multiple medals for Campbell River gymnasts

From left: Brooklyn Batch and Carson Ogg, Miley Konrad and Jackson Martin, Janika Scriba and Nathan Kerluck were among the group Campbell River Gymnastics Association sent to the Christy Fraser competition held in the Langley Events Centre Feb. 14-16. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association sent a small group of gymnasts to Langley for the Christy Fraser competition held in the Langley Events centre Feb. 14-16.

The athletes had a strong competition coming home with multiple medals including two All Around Champions. This was the first trials for the Canadian Championships for the boys National Open category. Carson Ogg stepped up to the challenge winning the National Open division that has now set himself up for his first possible birth to the Canadian Championships later this year in Gatineau, Quebec.

Jack Martin also had a strong competition winning the All Around competition in the Provincial 5 division. Miley Konrad won the Gold medal on floor in JO 6, Shea Bridgen won Silver medals on bars and beam in JO 7, and Brooklyn Batch and Janika Scriba finished 4th and 5th on vault in the JO 10 division. Below are the full results:

JO Level 10 Senior

Brooklyn Batch captured the 4th place ribbon on vault, took 5th place on floor, finished 6th on beam and 8th on bars to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Janika Scriba won the 5th place ribbon on vault, took 6th place on bars, finished 7th on beam to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

JO Level 7 Senior

Shea Bridgen won the Silver medals on bars and floor, captured the 4th place ribbon on vault, finished 12th on beam to come in 4th place in the All Around.

JO Level 6 Youth

Miley Konrad won the Gold on floor, placed 12th on both vault and beam, finished 13th on bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

National Open

Carson Ogg won the Silver medals on pommel horse, vault and high bars, won the Bronze medals on rings and parallel bars, placed 4th on floor to come home as the National Open All Around Champion.

Provincial Level 5

Jack Martin won the Gold medals on pommel horse and vault, won the Silver medals on rings and high bar, took the Bronze medal on parallel bars, finished 4th on floor to come home as the Provincial 5 Champion.

Provincial Level 4

Nathan Kerluck captured the Silver medal on high bar, won the 5th place ribbon on floor, rings and vault, placed 8th on parallel bars, finished 13th on pommel horse to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

