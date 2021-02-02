Mount Washington cross-country skiing instructor Keith Nicol has become somewhat of a YouTube sensation for his instructional videos. Photo supplied

Mount Washington cross-country skiing instructor Keith Nicol has become somewhat of a YouTube sensation for his instructional videos. Photo supplied

Mount Washington nordic ski instructor’s YouTube channel gaining traction

Keith Nicol, who teaches cross-country skiing at Mount Washington Ski Resort, has been enjoying success with his YouTube channel that focuses on instructional tips to improve your Nordic skiing.

I started the channel several years ago to assist my university students with a winter outdoor pursuits course that I taught at Memorial University in Newfoundland,” he explained. “I wanted to help the students remember the various teaching progressions and drills that dealt with improving their classic, skate and telemark skiing. Soon other people began to view them on YouTube and the channel began to have a life of its own.”

Since moving to the Comox Valley six years ago he has continued to make his instructional videos at Mount Washington and with COVID-19 breaking out and people having a renewed interest in cross-country skiing he has seen a big uptick in interest in his videos.

His videos are averaging 1,000 views per week, and some of his earlier videos from his Newfoundland days are nearing one million views.

“Overall my videos have been viewed over 3,500,000 times from viewers around the world which is very satisfying to know that so many people have enjoyed them… and I just got my 5,000th subscriber a few days ago,” he said.

To see his videos, search k2nicol on YouTube.

Nicol plans to continue making videos on all aspects of nordic skiing and if local skiers have ideas for videos he can be reached at k2nicol@gmail.com

Comox Valleycross country skiingYouTube

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petry scores 2 as host Habs hammer Canucks 6-2

Just Posted

Mount Washington cross-country skiing instructor Keith Nicol has become somewhat of a YouTube sensation for his instructional videos. Photo supplied
Mount Washington nordic ski instructor’s YouTube channel gaining traction

Keith Nicol, who teaches cross-country skiing at Mount Washington Ski Resort, has… Continue reading

The Strathcona Gardens has gotten the largest portion of the Safe Restart grant so far. File photo
SRD allocates provincial safe restart funds

A portion still held in reserve for future potential costs

Campbell River RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 2020 death. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man

Suspect in police custody

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

The Masters home burned down on Jan. 10. Malcolm Masters has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of tearing down the structure and cleaning up the property. Photo supplied by Malcolm Masters
GoFundMe started to help victims of Campbell River house fire

Home had been in family since late 1950s

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Oliver was poisoned after ingesting marijuana on a walk in Mill Bay. He now has to be muzzled when out and about — not to protect others from him, but to protect him from others’ reckless behaviours. (Submitted)
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk

“It’s the absolute pits to have to watch your pet suffer”

The Westshore Wolves, along with eight other Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League teams, have been off the ice since last November due to pandemic-related restrictions. The league is awaiting the next round of public health orders, due this week, to plan its next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo
Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4.

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Most Read