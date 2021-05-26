Pierre and Helen Moline fishing on Kelsey Bay dock. Don Daniels photo

Pierre and Helen Moline fishing on Kelsey Bay dock. Don Daniels photo

More people staying close to home, enjoying fishing time

By Don Daniels

Around Campbell River the fishing activity is not at a standstill but the usual number of boats has been far fewer this year because of the lack of tourists or people from Vancouver not coming over because of the restrictions on nonessential travel.

There are folks who are putting their boats in the water for the first time in many years because they are staying local and want to get out boating or fishing. Some of the best dry fly fishing is located between Campbell River and Gold River. Last year, during a trip to Buttle Lake and the Ralph River campsite, the campsite was full and I expect another busy season as we get closer to the month of June.

Within a few hours’ drive north of Campbell River, there are a number of fishable locations on the Adam and Eve rivers and social distancing is not a problem; in some cases, you can walk a stretch of water and not come across a single person. At times you will see a number of anglers fishing the same pool but that doesn’t happen very often and those who enter a pool that is being fished will move on. When the salmon runs start, rivers like the Nimpkish and Cluxewe can get crowded later in the summer. The Salmon River is fishable and some nice cutthroat trout can be caught in the next couple of weeks. Check regulations to areas that are open and that hooks are barbless. There is no retention of trout or steelhead.

Recently, I met Pierre and Helen Moline on the Kelsey Bay wharf when they were the first couple fishing and enjoying the day on the wharf. Helen caught her first greenling. They were staying locally and are in the process of moving to Port Hardy. We started talking about fly fishing and they mentioned that they made a fly from some of her hair. I know that many fly tyers experiment with various hair from humans or from dogs or cats.

Fly patterns that have been working around Sayward lakes are Royal Coachman, Doc Spratly and Idaho nymph. Fry patterns can be fished on the Oyster and Quinsam rivers.

Anytime I want to know about ants, I contact Rick Feller in Campbell River. He had mentioned that the ant hatch has been on for a few months, so out come the black-ant fly patterns and it’s time to fish them. The weather has warmed and the plant growth at various local lakes has been good with bug hatches on the rise. On the fly fishing-only section of the Campbell River a fly pattern that has been fished with good results is the olive green Carey Special.

A number of people are fishing the Sooke area, south island. Lures that are working for salmon are Looney spoons, so if you’re inclined to experience fishing non-retention chinooks around area 13 Discovery Passage, give it a try.

With weather permitting, I have been invited out to jig for lings and get out for a few hours on the water. Whether you are fishing a local lake or spin casting from shore on a local river, maintain social distancing and remember to stay close to home.

Previous story
Wayne Gretzky steps down from front-office role with Edmonton Oilers
Next story
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

Just Posted

A firefighter works to extinguish one of the boats in Tuesday night’s fire. Photo supplied by NC via Facebook
UPDATED: ‘Like something out of an action movie,’ two boats burned in Campbell River fire

Bystanders helped prevent further damage

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Psychotic break sends man running screaming and naked around Campbell River neighbourhood

Shortly after midnight on May 2 residents in the 500 block of… Continue reading

The temporarily-named Island 3 vessel passed the south coast of Sicily on May 25. Photo supplied by Jay Ranson
Vancouver Island website tracks progress of Island-Class ferry and other vessels

Site creator ‘can’t resist programming’

RCMP
Police dog called in after report of man seen rummaging through vehicle in Campbell River

At approximately 11 a.m. on May 18, in the 600 block of… Continue reading

Police Service Dog trainee “Nugget” walks the plank in a training session aboard a local vessel. Photo provided by Robert Millington
Police dog Nugget gets a golden opportunity to do some nautical training in Campbell River

A local man was surprised to see a Police Service Dog trainee… Continue reading

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill has been closed for 10 hours for four consecutive Wednesdays with May 26 expected to be the last day-long closure. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Last of five 10-hour closures arrives on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and Port Alberni will be closed for 10 hours on May 26

Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation’s conservation endowment will provide access to local, family-supporting endowment based out of Gwa-yas-dums (Gilford Island). Photo by Brodie Guy.
Historic agreement brings new funding to northern Vancouver Island First Nation

This partnership is being realized through an endowment created at Coast Funds

The Victoria Fire Department investigates after a fire in an apartment building in the 1000-block of North Park Street on May 26. (Credit: Naoko Sato)
One dead after overnight apartment fire in Victoria

Firefighters on scene in 1000-block of North Park Street Wednesday morning

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Single vehicle crash kills 3 in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

Most Read