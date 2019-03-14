Monday Night Men’s Tenpin wrap up

March 11 Week 26

High point winners this week was Leeson Lake with 28 followed by Clippers with 27.

Team scratch game for this week was DaBears with 790 and also scratch series with 2198.

Team hdcp game was Leeson Lake with 1000 and they also had hdcp series with 2773.

Individual scratch game went to Allan Bradshaw with 237and series went to Skipp Parsons 600.

Individual hdcp game of 281 went to Brian Hutchinson and series of 748 went to Jarrod Toews.

Most pins over average this also went to Jarrod with +88.

Honorable mention for this week Ethan Belanko for a Silver Medal in the BC Provincials.

