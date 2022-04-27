The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

Mixin’ it up

By James Durand

It’s all cycling all the time in my life. Well, it seems that way most of the time.

I’m not complaining, I love bikes, but mixing in some other activities, cross training, or some sort of social aspect outside of bikes might keep me a bit more rounded, and grounded.

What better way to add depth than through the kids?

Regan started lacrosse this year and somehow, I ended up as head coach. I’ve coached mountain biking for years, and I played lacrosse most of my life, but I’ve never coached the game … or little kids before.

We only had time for a few practices and then our first game snuck up on us way quicker than I expected. Suddenly I was wrangling a dozen kids around the box.

The game went well, but watching the players interact with each other was awesome. It reminded me of my youth when I played lacrosse and raced moto-x.

One sport was 100 per cent me, no-one else to worry about or rely on, where the other had all sorts of responsibilities. A team that expects your support, a goalie that needs protection, and a whole crew to look after you as well.

We played our first game last Saturday and the kids all figured out a few things, some new rules, how to play in a crowd, and how to take a hit. I learned that I’m most likely going to lose my voice once a week for the next couple of months, and that as much as I got thrown into this, I really like it.

After the game we had a few stops to make, and Regan wouldn’t take his jersey off, I think he’s lovin’ it too, but then he asked if we could go hit the pump track for a few laps with this BMX bike. That’s My Boy!

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

