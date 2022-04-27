Mixin’ it up

By James Durand

It’s all cycling all the time in my life. Well, it seems that way most of the time.

I’m not complaining, I love bikes, but mixing in some other activities, cross training, or some sort of social aspect outside of bikes might keep me a bit more rounded, and grounded.

What better way to add depth than through the kids?

Regan started lacrosse this year and somehow, I ended up as head coach. I’ve coached mountain biking for years, and I played lacrosse most of my life, but I’ve never coached the game … or little kids before.

We only had time for a few practices and then our first game snuck up on us way quicker than I expected. Suddenly I was wrangling a dozen kids around the box.

The game went well, but watching the players interact with each other was awesome. It reminded me of my youth when I played lacrosse and raced moto-x.

One sport was 100 per cent me, no-one else to worry about or rely on, where the other had all sorts of responsibilities. A team that expects your support, a goalie that needs protection, and a whole crew to look after you as well.

We played our first game last Saturday and the kids all figured out a few things, some new rules, how to play in a crowd, and how to take a hit. I learned that I’m most likely going to lose my voice once a week for the next couple of months, and that as much as I got thrown into this, I really like it.

After the game we had a few stops to make, and Regan wouldn’t take his jersey off, I think he’s lovin’ it too, but then he asked if we could go hit the pump track for a few laps with this BMX bike. That’s My Boy!

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling