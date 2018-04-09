As the sun broke out on Sunday it began to dry out the rain-soaked track at the Campbell River Motocross facility and caused mist to rise as races were conducted. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell RIver Mirror

Misty track creates intriguing effect at Campbell River motocross race

Round 1 of the Vancouver Island Motorcross series was held in Campbell River on Sunday.

Soggy track conditions in the morning gave way to a sunny afternoon with the sun trying hard to dry out the track.

Stay tuned for more.

