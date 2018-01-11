Mind games

I’ve had some scary moments in mountain biking.

There are the nerve racking few minutes before a DH race where my heart rate is at it’s maximum.

I remember flying backwards off a berm once into a bunch of trees, so scared I was about to break my back that I’m sure I just closed my eyes and hoped for the best. I landed safely in some soft loam.

I rode off a drop once and landed sideways. I fought to regain control for almost 20 feet in total fear, before sliding out in some gravel. I didn’t even get a scratch.

It’s odd how the scariest situations generally end up okay, and the big injury incidents create almost no fear, they just sneak up on you.

I can list dozens of these types of rides, with most of them turning out fine, but the scariest moment I’ve ever had was earlier this week.

I was riding some steep and technical trails in Laguna Beach. I was aiming for one particular rock roll that was extra steep, and I was excited to tackle it.

As I approached on the tight, loose single track with my butt well behind my saddle, and fighting for control, I saw the drop come into to view … and was surprised to see it had been fenced off since the last time I rode it. No access and no fun to be had here.

I was disappointed I couldn’t ride the rock, but more disappointed that I had to hike up a 25 per cent grade for five minutes to get back to the ride around.

As I was grunting back up the hill, feet sliding in the loose dirt, I noticed dozens of small holes in the ground all around me. Snake holes? I remembered seeing the rattle snake warnings back at the campground.

I was instantly on high alert. Then I heard it. A rattling type sound. My heart has never beaten so hard. I was frantically looking around and trying to remember what the warning told me to do in this situation. I drew a blank, and was ready to ditch my beloved bike and run for my life.

As I stopped to figure out where the snake was, and which direction to run, I realized the rattling sound was actually my rear hub clicking. What an idiot.

I am sure that 20 seconds of unnecessary fear took a few years off my life, but after I finished laughing at myself, I continued on, and just tried to ride faster than a snake’s pace for the rest of the day.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Team Canada draws on talent from seven different leagues for Pyeongchang

Just Posted

City of Campbell River clarifies new gender-inclusive washroom policy

‘It’s not a free-for-all,’ says GM of facilities, ‘it’s to provide additional services’

Bagpipes and buzzsaws gets go-ahead from council

Campbell River Salmon Festival is about to get even louder

City of Campbell River wants its share of cannabis tax money

City forecasts increase costs due to marijuana legalization, needs money to deal with those

‘Our stories shouldn’t go to our graves with us’

Bev Sellars hopes her Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residency encourages more people to share their realities

Right to choose comes to City of Campbell River washrooms

‘Self-identification is the only criterion required to determine which washroom a person uses’

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Big improvement in graduation over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Most Read