Martial arts athletes dominate podium at Nanaimo tournament

Twenty-one athletes from Pure Martial Arts and Fitness competed at the West Coast Combat Championships in Nanaimo on Dec. 8. They earned a combined twenty medals. Photo by Pure Martial Arts and Fitness/Facebook

A team of martial arts athletes had a strong showing at a competition down Island last weekend.

Twenty-one athletes from Pure Martial Arts and Fitness took part in the West Coast Combat Championships on Dec. 8 in Nanaimo, picking up 20 medals.

The coaching team is “super proud” of the athletes.

“We just can’t be more proud of the accomplisments of our students,” said coach Jodey Ingalls. “It’s been really exciting for us.”

Gold medal winners:

Karsen Watson in youth BJJ

Kaitlyn Andersen in youth BJJ

Jake Elies in youth BJJ

Chris Scott

Isabelle Desmarais in women’s white/Blue BJJ

Torin Brooks in youth Kickboxing

Riley Michael in advanced adult Kickboxing

Russel Spiers in Youth Kickboxing

Silver medal winners:

Brett Williams in Youth Kickboxing

Thomas Brooks in youth BJJ

Roxy Seggie in youth BJJ

David Cliffe in Adult BJJ Blue Belt

Devon Jardine in teen youth BJJ

Simon Adult in white belt BJJ

Torin Brooks in youth BJJ

Colton Asbaugh in adult kickboxing

Bronze medal winners:

Lainie McReynolds in youth Kickboxing

Ronin Jordan in youth BJJ

Jacob Doney in Teen/youth BJJ

Mya Scott in youth BJJ

Other performances:

Syd Warder tied all of his rounds but didn’t place in youth BJJ

Luca Watson also fought hard but didn’t place

RELATED: Campbell River’s Leah Tremain takes silver and bronze in Masters Jiu Jitsu worlds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter