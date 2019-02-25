Erik Gudbranson (44) was traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, for forward Tanner Pearson. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file)

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

VANCOUVER — Jacob Markstrom posted his first shutout of the season on Monday, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The six-foot-six Swede stopped all 29 of Anaheim’s shots.

Bo Horvat scored a pair of goals for Vancouver (27-28-8), while Alex Biega and Nikolay Goldobin added the others.

Kevin Boyle made 25 saves for the Ducks (24-30-9).

The victory marked the Canucks’ first regulation win in 11 games and snapped a three-game losing skid.

The shutout was the third of Markstrom’s career. His last came against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 11, 2018.

One of the goalie’s biggest saves of the night came with just nine minutes to go in the game. Anaheim’s Derek Grant found the puck down low and Markstrom dove out to make the stop.

Horvat’s second goal of the night came midway through the third period after he dove to keep the puck in Anaheim’s end.

Josh Leivo got it back to him in the faceoff circle and Horvat sent a rocket soaring past Boyle to put the Canucks up 4-0.

The 23-year-old centre now has a career-high 23 goals this season.

Goldobin opened the scoring 8:04 into the first period on Monday after star rookie Elias Pettersson sliced a cross-ice pass to him in the neutral zone.

The right-winger ripped a shot over Boyle’s shoulder for his eighth goal of the season and his first in nine games.

Biega added another goal before the end of the first frame with a long shot that somehow wound its way through traffic and slid in under Boyle’s pad.

Early in the second period, Anaheim’s Brendan Guhle was sent to the box for levelling Tyler Motte along the boards and the Canucks capitalized on the opportunity.

Brock Boeser made a nifty pass to Horvat below the goal line and the centre poked it in to put Vancouver up 3-0.

The Canucks are now off on a three-game road trip, starting with a visit to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

The Ducks host the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night.

RELATED: Lehner earns 4th shutout as Isles beat Canucks 4-0

Earlier Monday, the Canucks traded defenceman Erik Gudbranson to the Pittsburgh Penguins for winger Tanner Pearson.

Gudbranson has two goals and six assists in 57 games for Vancouver this season, but his plus-minus sits at a league-worst-27.

The 27-year-old Ottawa native was drafted third overall by the Florida Panthers in 2010 before being traded to the Canucks in 2016.

Pearson has nine goals and five assists in 44 games for Pittsburgh and could help a Vancouver team plagued by injuries to forwards in recent weeks.

Picked up by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2012 draft, the 26-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont., moved to the Penguins earlier this season.

The Canucks also swapped prospects with San Jose on Monday, sending Jonathan Dahlen to the Sharks for Linus Karlsson.

Vancouver acquired Dahlen from the Ottawa Senators for forward Alex Burrows in February 2017.

The 21-year-old has 14 goals and 15 assists for the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets this season.

Karlsson, 19, has four goals and 13 assists for Karlskrona HK in the Swedish league.

NOTES: Ryan Spooner scored his first point as a Canuck, assisting on Biega’s goal. Vancouver acquired the 27-year-old forward in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers earlier this month. … Langley native Angus Redmond was called up to the NHL for the first time on Monday. The 23-year-old goalie backed up Kevin Doyle for the Ducks. … Monday marked linesman Lonnie Cameron’s 1,500th game in the NHL. The Victoria native’s milestone was celebrated before puck drop.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Previous story
Campbell River Storm preps for ‘second’ season in playoffs

Just Posted

Campbell River family struggles to find rental housing as eviction looms

Couple with three children facing homelessness amid ongoing housing crisis

Coldest Night raises $18,000-plus for homelessness in Campbell River

Event was part of nationwide campaign on homelessness on Feb. 23

Kids behind phony broadcast for help given a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

District approves expansion work for four Campbell River schools

Sites planned are Southgate, Ecole Phoenix, Ocean Grove and Ripple Rock

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

Vancouver Island youths creating mural in memory of murdered teen Makayla Chang

Mural to be unveiled at Nanaimo’s Harewood Centennial Park on March 17

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Logging truck loses its load at busy Port Alberni intersection

91-year-old man escapes serious injury after logs hit his car

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

Most Read