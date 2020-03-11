Magowan led medal charge as Campbell River Killer Whales competed over the weekend

She took home six out of club’s 25 medals

Ella Vose competes in the 200m breaststroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River swimmers returned from two weekend meets with enough medals to fill a trophy case – and then some.

More than 25 Campbell River Killer Whale athletes took part in the Duncan Stingrays’ Spring Invitational short-course meet from March 7 to 8. Collectively, swimmers took home 24 medals including six gold, eight silver and 10 bronze.

Emily Magowan led the charge with a medal in each of her six events. She won gold in 50-metre freestyle, 200m freestyle and 50m butterfly; silver in 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke; and bronze in 100m butterfly.

Tyce Brideau earned a medal of every colour, finishing first in 50m breaststroke, second in 200m backstroke and third in 50m freestyle.

Maura Dybwad took home two silvers in 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly as well as bronze in 50m backstroke.

Niveeda Naicker won both her 100m freestyle event and her 50m backstroke event.

Finley Cyr earned a silver in 50m butterfly and a bronze in 100m backstroke.

Mackenzie Hayduk won a silver in 50m freestyle and a bronze in 100m IM, while Cassidy Hayduk also won a bronze in the 100m IM.

Other bronze medallists from the competition included Savannah Loock in 50m backstroke, Moriah Scott in 50m backstroke, Tiana Scott in 50m backstroke and Ella Vose in 50m breaststroke.

The 4 x 25m mixed freestyle relay team of Kate Bignell, Nolen Creviston and Saskia Schevers and Myles Vose also finished second in their race.

Meanwhile, six Killer Whales took part in the long-course Winter Provincial Championships in Victoria on March 5-8. Katie Millns was the team’s lone medallist, with a gold medal in the 100m freestyle.

Head coach Richard Millns was proud of the swimmers who competed last weekend.

“The high performance athletes train and compete in a demanding lifestyle that always asks excellence of the kids,” he said. “Our developmental portion of the club is showing excellent participation and dedication to our team and sport. Everyone matters and it shows.”

Full results from the Duncan meet can be found here.

Full results from the Victoria meet can be found here.

