Lower Mainland, Island clubs converge on Sportsplex for badminton tourney

Approximately 90 participants will be competing in annual tournament on Friday - Sunday

Curtis Curkan returns a shot during the 2020 Campbell River Badminton Tournament at the Sportsplex on Jan. 12, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Sportsplex will have white badminton shuttles flying against the very visible new blue paint on the walls added to improve visibility for flying objects in the main gym.

Approximately 90 participants will be competing in the club’s annual tournament on Friday – Sunday Jan. 13 – 15. Past tournaments have been canceled due to COVID and 2022’s tournament was run with COVID restrictions. In this year’s event spectators are welcome and masks are optional.

The disciplines of singles, doubles and mixed doubles will be played in various age categories. As well, 80+ combined doubles will be played. The ages of the participants must add up to 80+ and teams can consist of two men or two women or a mixture of male & female.

Hours of play are Friday evening from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. till 6 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m. untill mid afternoon.

Players are from the Lower Mainland and Island clubs.

Check out players, matches, results at CRBC 2023 in your browsers or live at the Sportsplex.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River