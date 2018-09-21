Local talent glad to be playing on home ice for Campbell River Storm

This year’s roster includes three players from Campbell River

Davis Frank (left) and Noah Fladager are two of the Campbell River locals playing on the Storm this year. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

This year’s roster for the Storm includes a trio of players hailing from Campbell River.

Davis Frank and Noah Fladager sat down with the Mirror before practice on Wednesday to talk to the Mirror. Another Riverite, Dawson Frank – Davis’ brother – is currently recovering from a concussion.

Both Davis and Fladager are glad to be playing for a hometown crowd.

“It’s quite a treat,” said 16-year-old Davis Frank. “We both grew up watching this team, wanting to play on the team. It’s kind of like a childhood dream, I’d say.”

It’s his first year as a full-fledged member of the Storm, although last season he served as an affiliate player and competed in the finals and the Fred Cyclone Taylor Cup championships.

Asked about the highlight of his Junior B career so far, Frank said it came during the playoffs last season, in a game against the Saanich Braves at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

“My brother passed and I scored,” said Frank. “It was something that we’d never done before.”

It was a first because they were always in different age categories – Dawson is three years older than Davis.

Fladager, 17, joined the team last year but left for Nanaimo partway through the season, to compete with the North Island Silvertips, a BC Major Midget League team for elite level players ages 15-17.

He said that his most memorable moment was also on home ice in Campbell River, during a game against the Oceanside Generals last season.

“My best moment was probably scoring my first Junior goal here in front of the fans,” he said. “There’s really no better feeling than that, it’s crazy.”

Both have their eyes on the BC Hockey League and aspire to the NHL.

“Everyone wants to make it there, but it’s steps,” said Frank. “It’s a slow process.”

Off the ice, they have other ambitions. Fladager said he’s interested in college – though it’s too early to name a specific field – and possibly working as a firefighter for the wildfire service.

Frank also mentioned the possibility of taking over his father’s business someday, a heavy-duty mechanics operation.

But hockey is the top priority for both.

As for last weekend’s games – they won two in a three-game series – Frank said the Saturday game “wasn’t their best effort.”

The team lost 3-2 after the Braves scored two back-to-back goals in the third period. This came after the Storm won a Friday night game against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings with a score of 9-1.

The team made up for their Saturday loss in Victoria on Sunday, wining 4-2 against the Cougars.

“I think we took it to ‘em there,” said Frank.

He added that he’s looking forward to the weekend. The team faces off against the Kerry Park Islanders on Friday, and then heads to Courtenay to play against the Glacier Kings again on Saturday night.

Frank added that he’s excited about seeing Campbell River host the Cyclone competitions in April.

“The provincials for Junior B are the best Junior B hockey you’ll see all year, and it’ll be at home for the first time,” he said.

Fladager added that it’s a “great community to be hosting.”

And with that, they laced up for practice.

