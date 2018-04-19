Live to work, work to live

I remember soon after high school when I was in the midst of my plumbing apprenticeship, dreading every morning I had to go to work.

I thought about it back then, and with my limited experience, I felt like we just lived to work and worked to live.

It was depressing.

An older guy I worked with, named Al, gave me some advice. He said, “Suck it up kid, everyone hates their job, just get through the next 45 years and you’ll be good.”

Shortly after that I went to a John Mellencamp concert with some friends.

I was entranced by how much fun he was having on stage. He was obviously doing what he loved and had huge passion for it.

Sure, this was his job and he had to do the same thing night after night as he travelled around the world, but despite getting rich in the process, he looked like he would be doing the exact same thing on the street corner for free if he had to.

Last week I went to see a concert for the first time in 15 years. It was 54-40, and these guys could easily be retired, but they still do small shows and they are obviously having a great time.

Why retire when you love what you do?

Have you ever noticed how much better people are at what they do, when they enjoy it?

So to Al, who most likely died of bitterness by now, here is some better advice: We have to work most of our lives, so why don’t we find something we love to do and enjoy our job.

It’s been over 20 years since I dreaded going to work.

I chose a rich life as opposed to a fat bank account, and it seems to be turning out pretty well.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

