Life is not fair!

I know, this is not news to anyone. I tell my kids often that life isn’t fair and that we just have to deal with it, but hey, this is my little article, and when it’s not fair to me, I get to write what ever I want.

Call me a hypocrite if you want, but I’m a little upset right now.

As you may know, I recently built a pump track in my yard. When Chenoa and I moved to our current home, we decided to make it a great place to hang out for the kids. Nothing like knowing where your kids are all the time right?

So, we put up a short slack line, we set up our little trampoline, I built some wooden jumps for the bikes, and eventually, after two years of planning (you might call it procrastinating), I finally got the pump track sorted out.

The track has been rideable for about a month now. We’re all having fun. The kids ride it before breakfast, randomly throughout the day, and after dinner. I love that they are using it so much, but if I’m going to be 100 per cent honest with myself … and all of you, The fact that my kids like the track is secondary. I’m still a big kid at heart and I built this track so I could ride right in my yard, train hard, practice cornering, and just have loads of fun. I love it when my friends come over for a pile of laps and a beer, and in the last month, my fitness has improved noticeably.

So, what’s unfair about this you ask?

I still work a lot, I still have adult chores to keep up, and when I get home from work, there is always a bit of maintenance to be done on the track, which cuts into my time riding the track.

Regan, on the other hand, has no job, has chores that he willingly ignores on a daily basis, and apparently, he rides the pump track quite a bit when I’m at work.

This last weekend near the end of the day, he wanted to ride with me, so we set up a challenge. With half a lap head start, he goes, and when I catch him, we call it a day, and head in to get ready for bed.

Normally this takes three laps and I almost run him over. He is only a seven-year-old, and I’ve been doing this for a while, so three laps is pretty good for him to hold me off.

It’s summer holidays and if he stays up a bit late it’s no big deal, so I took it easy on him to start.

“Maybe he’ll get five laps out of me,” I thought.

When I realized I was losing ground, I picked up the pace and started taunting him, and he started pumping harder and smoother, S#!+.

So the race was on and I was ready to prove who’s boss on this track … MY track.

After 10 more laps, me gasping for air, wondering if I was about to have a heart attack, he pulled off and said he was hungry and ready for a snack.

I just nodded and rolled into the garage to lock up the bikes, I couldn’t really talk for a few more minutes, and when Chenoa told me he’d been riding laps for an hour before I got home, all I could muster was “That’s not fair!!!.”

I can’t wait until school gets back in, so I can secretly train while he’s away all day in grade three.

