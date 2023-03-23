Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games vice-president Cindy Masters (left) and director of marketing Lara Konkin go over some last-minute details at the Games’ media centre Thursday, March 23. The Games start tonight with the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Competition in the 15 sports runs Friday to Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games vice-president Cindy Masters (left) and director of marketing Lara Konkin go over some last-minute details at the Games’ media centre Thursday, March 23. The Games start tonight with the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Competition in the 15 sports runs Friday to Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Let the (Greater Vernon) B.C. Winter Games begin

Athletes, coaches, officials begin arriving today; opening ceremony is at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place

You know the athletes are excited.

Those heading to Vernon from the province’s farthest reaches arrived at the Kelowna Airport Wednesday, March 22, ahead of the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games and got a smidge of a lecture upon arrival.

“In the arrivals lounge, they were making noise with their cowbells and were asked nicely to tone it down,” chuckled Cindy Masters, the vice-president of the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games committee.

The remainder of athletes, coaches and officials arrive in Vernon today, Thursday.

“I’m so excited,” said Masters, who has spent nearly two years as a volunteer director for these Games which were cancelled in 2022 due to the pandemic.

“The opening ceremonies are tonight (Kal Tire Place). We encourage all Vernonites to come out. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7. Let’s welcome these athletes to Vernon and show them how much fun we can have.”

The opening ceremonies are free of charge.

Prior to the arrival of the out-of-town athletes, coaches and officials, the local Games committee will be dotting the final Is and crossing the final Ts.

“There’s just last-minute things to do,” said Masters. “All the chairpersons, directors and volunteers are working hard.”

Speaking of volunteers, no more are required. The Games will have more than 1,500 people helping out.

“Crossing the 1,500 mark is really amazing,” said Masters. “We appreciate everyone who signed up.”

Competition begins Friday and ends Sunday at 12 p.m. All events are open to the public free of charge.

Events and venues include:

• Alpine skiing – SilverStar Mountain Resort;

• Archery – Vernon Secondary School;

• Artistic Gymnastics – Priest Valley Gym;

• Badminton – Kelowna Badminton Club;

• Biathlon – Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

• Cross-Country Skiing (includes Para) – Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre;

• Curling – Vernon Curling Club;

• Figure Skating – Priest Valley Arena;

• Freestyle Skiing – SilverStar Mountain Resort;

• Judo – Clarence Fulton Secondary School;

• Karate – Kalamalka Secondary School;

• Rhythmic Gymnastics – W.L. Seaton Secondary School;

• Ringette – Kal Tire Place North;

• Snowboarding – SilverStar Mountain Resort;

• Wheelchair Basketball – Lavington Elementary School.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon preps to host B.C. Winter Games

READ MORE: WATCH: Final touches underway for Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Storm squander late 3rd period lead, lose to Generals in Double OT

Just Posted

BC Hydro is set to commence a 15-day fish migration and spawning flow down Elk Falls Canyon to benefit steelhead beginning march 30, 2023. BC Hydro photo
March inflows into Campbell River reservoirs currently second lowest in 60 years

Doug Waller, Radio controlled car enthusiast shows a bit of his collection off. Waller is organizing a race this Saturday in Campbell River. (Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror)
Campbell River man wants others to join in his R/C racing fun

Residents of the Ocean Shores condo (in centre of photo) are concerned about the traffic at the bottom of Hidden Harbour Hill on the South Island Highway. The buildings to the north of Ocean Shores have left turn lanes but Ocean Shores doesn't and residents turning into the condo parking are witnessing congestion issues in the narrow roadway. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Condo owners concerned about traffic hazard along South Island Highway

Quadra Island director Robyn Mawhinney used the dry conditions from fall 2022 as an example of why the SRD should protect groundwater resources. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island director wants to protect groundwater