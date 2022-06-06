Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog (92), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL conference finals action in Edmonton on Monday, June 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Lehkonen nets OT winner as Avs sweep aside Oilers and reach Stanley Cup final

Colorado finishes off Edmonton with 6-5 triumph

The Edmonton Oilers were unable to hold a 4-2 lead in the third period tonight and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back to win 6-5 in overtime and sweep the best-of-seven Western Conference final series. Colorado will play the winner of the New York Rangers-Tampa Bay Lightning series in the Stanley Cup final.

