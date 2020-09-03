Learning from our mistakes

By James Durand

I went to the new jump park in Willow point last week with my little family.

It was awesome. So many families, kids, and a few riders that could possibly become pros.

We had it all. Rhyley roiling down the jump lines improving with every run. Regan learning some important skills in flow and maintaining speed, while also watching the older kids in awe as they launched into space, and a good intermediate line for me while trying to re-learn some long lost skills.

It had me rethinking our pump track plans.

I wrote about our new house a few months back and how I’ve planned out a full-size pump track.

Many of you may also know we’re building a new shop in Willow Point … eventually … I hope. Nothing worth doing is easy right?

It’s surprising how many similarities there are between property development and a simple little track for your kids.

We originally hired a designer for our building, We finalized the plan and then discovered it was so far over budget that it was almost impossible to build. We were far enough into the process and into the budget at that point, that we considered just pushing forward despite the fact that is was not what we wanted. In the end, we scrapped the plan, threw away several thousand dollars and five months of “progress” in the interest of doing it right. We’ve since completely redesigned the building to be exactly what we want and way closer to our budget. I still regret the losses, but I know deep down this is the right choice.

So, back to the pump track. I spent hours and hours pacing out the yard, studying pump track designs, and figuring out the perfect track. It was designed to entertain my kids, allow for endless progression, and offer me and my friends some great riding too.

Then I put it aside and decided to think about it for a few months before spending any money.

Last week, watching Regan’s eyes light up while riding the jumps, made me realize I have planned the wrong track.

I went home last night, scrapped my plans and started over. I quickly figured out a way to work in a pump track and a solid dirt jump line with the ideal slope. As Regan improves, we can adjust the jumps to suit and there will still be a pump track and some smaller jumps for me and Rhyley.

Luckily I hadn’t started building, I hadn’t ordered dirt, or paid anyone an exorbitant fee for design. Just a few wasted hours sitting on my deck in the sun, drawing berms and rollers.

Imagine if I’d learned the “look before you leap” rule on the no cost and simple pump track design, opposed the vastly expensive building. Wow, that would have saved me some hassles. Ha! Live and learn, I guess.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

Just Posted

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

Local group trying to bring BMX back to Campbell River

‘Phase one is to determine a location so we can see what challenges we have in front of us’ – BMX park proponent

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Students asked to wear non-medical masks when they can’t physically distance on campus

Campbell River Storm acquire leading scorer from KIJHL team

Carson Small joins the Storm from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

Most Read