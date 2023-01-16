CR Killer Whales Kenzie MacArthur, pictured here, competed in her first ever 1500 metre freestyle at this weekend's Last Chance swim meet at Strathcona Gardens. Photo courtesy Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/CR Killer Whales

‘Last Chance’ swim meet for Killer Whales to qualify for Island regionals

Swim meet took place at Strathcona Gardens Jan. 14 and 15

Campbell River Killer Whales (CRKW) swim team was back in the pool Saturday Jan. 14 and Sunday Jan. 15, with competitors hoping to do what it takes to get to the Vancouver Island Regional Championships set to take place at the end of the month.

In what is dubbed the ‘Last Chance’ regional qualifier, the CRKW hosted races at Strathcona Gardens. Teams from Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Duncan came for the chance to give it a go and be represented in Victoria, with winners from that meet heading to Divisionals in early February.

READ MORE: CR Killer Whales open swim season in Comox Valley

Coach Richard Millns stresses the event cannot take place without the tireless efforts of volunteers who dedicated their time to promoting the growth of aquatics in Campbell River.

“Steph Schulte, has the diligence, organizational skill and calm demeanour needed to run meets with a brand new core,” Millns said of event coordinator Schulte. “Another sincere thanks needs to go out to Chris Hayduk, for staffing and certifying new swim meet officials. We need individuals like these to run meets with a brand new swim team core.”

Highlights included senior swimmer Tyce Brideau winning a 800 freestyle race on a moment’s notice, this after gutting it out to finish a 400 metre butterfly.

“Tyce showed excellent toughness,” said Millns.

The developmental side of the program saw excellent swims from Annabell Hillier, Alistair Vanjecek, Eli Holland and Abigail Ness.

Millns says he’s looking forward to the future of the team with these youngsters.

“We’re seeing some excellent progress,” said Millns. “Our vibrant team had another successful competition and we’re excited for the future.”

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Boys swimming Girls swimming Swimming

