Stu Hopewell (#7) leads Tyler Peters (9) and Brad Struck out of the corner during Old Time Racers Assocation action at Saratoga Speedway Saturday. Photo by Douglas Waller/Blackwolf Photopro

Just like Old Times at Saratoga Speedway

Saratoga Speedway patrons were greeted Saturday, Aug. 10 with an Excavator Archway at the Speedway gates thanks to race event sponsor Westerra Equipment.

Once inside, race fans were entertained by a variety of classes throughout the evening under pleasant but threatening skies. Due to the potential inclement weather, the Main events were run first for the fans’ and the racer’s purposes.

“Let’s race while the track is still dry!” someone was heard to yell out. So here are the main event and feature race results.

The Old Time Racers Association (OTRA) ran a shorter than usual 12 lap main event. Fans saw Kail Beck win while Joe Dardengo and Doug Richens followed close behind (0.072 seconds) under the checkered flag for second and third.

The Hornet B class came out for a fun run (no points) and young Ryder Lippy navigated the track for 20 laps to be the first across the finish line in their main event. Lake (Speed) Jesse captured the second podium position with miss Taylor Pheaton in third spot.

In the eight-car Bomber division, Charlie Ackerman worked his way to the front from the back and won the 25 lap feature race. Chad Taks finished second with Boston Larson third.

There were seven Dwarf cars challenging for the win in their 20-lap main. Local driver Matt May held on to the lead for many of the 25 laps to win with Brad Struck finishing second and Kyle Kennedy in third.

In the Hornet A division 20-lap feature race, Jimmy Antonik was the fastest of nine drivers to get to the finish line. Nigel Neufeld held the second podium position while Darren Monk wrapped up third. Following the main events, drivers continued to race and entertain the fans with many heat races which helped drivers earn points toward that looming championship race night Sept. 28. Before we get to that night there are many nights of racing to enjoy. This Saturday Aug. 17, is Crash to Pass Boat race night sponsored by Schnitzer Steel recycling in Campbell River. The Figure 8 cars, Mad Max Extreme racing class and the large Hornet B division supply the rest of the racing thrills.

Check the Saratoga Speedway Facebook page to see information and race images. Check out https://saratogaracing.ca/ for more information on schedules and race driver training.

