Just killin’ time

James Durand tackles construction projects with kids

By James Durand

As you may have guessed, if you ever read my weekly ramblings, I’m not much for sitting around the house, or killing time.

Lately, with a new home, there is no shortage of projects, and I’m still trying to squeeze in some riding, so time is tight, and there is no threat of becoming lazy, or wasting even one minute.

Last weekend, I managed to get a day off work and had a few home projects to cross off the list. After a short bit of chores, Chenoa had to leave and it was just me and the kids for a few hours.

If any of you have young kids who “help” with projects, you know how great it can be to spend time with them, but definitely not an efficient use of time when it comes to completing a task.

Rather than fight it, we chose a project for all three of us. No Rhyley, we can’t paint the driveway rainbow. No Regan we can’t build a rocket ship.

And then from Rhyley: “Hey Dad, let’s build a sweet jump out of the scrap wood”, and Regan, “YEAH”.

So we fired up the saws, pulled out the nails, and started swinging hammers. To be honest I was just trying to occupy them for a while without any screen time, so we started with a typical chunk of 2×4 with an old piece of plywood nailed to it. It was underwhelming to say the least, so we started over.

After an hour, we had built a beautiful custom A-frame. You can roll over it, manual down the back side, or hit it with speed and launch several feet down the driveway.

When Chenoa got home, I was flying out of the driveway into the street (Rhyley was in charge of traffic control), and Rhyley and Regan were sessioning the A-frame. After another couple of hours we were all asked to quit horsing around and come in for dinner. So we ate as quickly as we could and got right back to the driveway.

Not only did my projects not get completed, but now my list is longer. The kids want a jump, a drop zone, and some skinnies. And somehow these projects got bumped right to the top of the priority list … Hmm, I wonder how that happened?

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Just Posted

Carol Chapman named Campbell River’s 2020 Hero of the Year

Annual Local Heroes celebration looked a little different its third time around

RCMP stop break and enter in progress

Male in custody after early morning break in

Campbell River’s three economic pillars at risk from a lack of awareness of their importance: report

Independent task force urges support for forestry, aquaculture and tourism

Campbell River School Board chooses to fund sick leave replacement over outdoor education

Sick leave costs could double this year as district asks sick staff to stay home

Facey embarks on election campaign for BC Liberals

Five-year, around-the-world sailing voyage prepares him for the stormy seas of politics

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Victoria man wins lottery, plans to buy new couch and bed

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 from the Lotto Max

North Island College nursing students to present webinar on climate change

Submitted by North Island College North Island College bachelor of science in… Continue reading

Most Read