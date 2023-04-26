Just keep pushing!

By James Durand

I’ve been involved in a lot of sports over the years, on teams and individually.

I’ve been decent at most of them, but never great, never the go-to player, or that stand out racer.

Having said that, I never gave up, I always put in a full effort, and in every situation, I tried to out-think my opponents. This had me competing above my very average skill level in any given sport. Because of that attitude, I won a few races and I was never one to be sitting on the bench when it was crunch time.

Last Saturday I was coaching a lacrosse game. We had to travel 2-1/2 hours to the game, it was at an outdoor box, it was raining, and we ended up with a very small team.

We had a goalie, one line, and one spare. The opposing team had three full lines, plus spares.

Due to our small turnout, the other coach and head referee wanted to cancel the game, with us taking the forfeit, but after some begging, we convinced them to let us play,

Our goalie crushed it in net and despite many, many shots on goal, he only let two sneak past him.

Our four runners never stopped. They ran, they scrambled, and they fought for every ball.

The more exhausted they looked, the harder they played. It was pretty awesome watching these kids come together as a team and outwork the competition.

I don’t know who was better skill wise that day, but I do know who worked harder, and in the end it paid off with a win.

With so much going on in my life lately it’s been hard to find time for rides and I’ve been contemplating bailing on the big ride I have scheduled in June.

If I can’t train, how can I race?

I woke up Sunday morning, looked at my day’s very long to-do list, and crossed my ride off the list.

As I was getting stuff done around the house, I couldn’t stop thinking about the game the previous day and how hard the players fought.

I worked faster, scrambled around a bit, and figured out how to squeeze out a couple of spare hours. Then I buzzed across town to Swicked, grabbed my bike, and pedalled through some trails for an hour or so in the rain.

I would have preferred a longer ride, in the sun, with a bunch of buddies, but in the end, we rarely get that perfect scenario in anything, and those who push through it come out with the smile, just like my little lacrosse team.

It wasn’t my dream ride, but it was better than nothing and in the end, I felt like I outsmarted my schedule and somehow won something?

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

