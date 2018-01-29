Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Jennifer Jones doles out high-fives to her Manitoba teammates at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton. Mark Brett/Western News

A spotless record so far, but there is still a lot of curling to do in Penticton before the week comes to a close for Jennifer Jones at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Her Manitoba team now has a 3-0 record after defeating Nova Scotia at Monday’s 9 a.m. draw at the South Okanagan Events Centre. An enviable position as they get into the grind towards playoffs but Jones, who is making a run for her sixth national championship title, isn’t looking that far into the tournament yet.

“It’s a great way to start but it feels like a thousand games left,” said Jones after her Manitoba rink’s 11-5 victory.

Team Manitoba shot well with Dawn McEwen at 93 per cent, Jill Officer at 96 per cent and Shannon Birchard at 83 per cent.

“We are getting something out of all our shots. There is no real complete misses and we feel pretty good with the speed, the ice, where to put the broom and we are having some fun. All in all it’s been a great experience so far,” said Jones.

Kerri Einarson’s Wild Card team (3-0) found themselves in a good battle with Saskatchewan (1-2) on Monday morning. A solid seventh end by Saskatchewan, where they scored two, tied the game 4-4. The Wild Card team took the lead in the eight sitting one stone and placed three stones in scoring position in the ninth.

“I felt we were in control the whole time and wasn’t a bit worried until the eighth end,” said Einarson of the 8-4 win.

With a final chance to clear them, Saskatchewan sent a rock sailing through the house which ended their chance for a comeback. Saskatchewan conceded, handing Einarson her fourth win.

“Sherry (Anderson, Team Saskatchewan fourth) is a vet. She has been here so many times and I expected a really good game. We definitely had to come out and be on top of them,” said Einarson who shot 85 per cent.

Northern Ontario improved their record to 2-2 as they defeated Team Yukon, who have yet to win a game, 8-5.

It came down to the the eleventh end for New Brunswick to improve their record to 2-2 as they defeated the Northwest Territories 8-7.