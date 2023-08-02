It’s scientifically proven, don’t argue it

I’ve often wondered what the best recovery approach is after a huge ride.

Many companies claim they have the perfect solution and market it ruthlessly.

Many athletes share their magic recipes for recovery solutions so we can all get back on our bikes quicker and enhance their Instagram account.

And many so called professional trainers or nutritionists tell us the “perfect” solution is a mix of rest, stretching, and diet.

I’ve tried most of these plans and I’ve found varying results. All of it works at some level, but what about the non-racer, the casual rider, or the enthusiast? We like to ride hard too, but we want to find that balance between spending too much time recovering, and having fun … which is why we ride in the first place.

I’ve often wondered, with a solid water base, barley, hops, and yeast, does a post ride beer not offer good recovery benefits? We need to rehydrate and get some calories back into our system, so why not enjoy it?

Last week there was two of us riding and it was the perfect time to test my theory, so I put on my lab coat and off we went on a scientific expedition.

We rode some super fun trails, attempted a few sketchy steep DH sections, and threw in a tough climb or two to get us both good and tired. As we came to the bottom of the hill, we stopped at a local brewery for our ‘recovery’ test.

My partner stretched a bit, relaxed in his chair with his feet elevated, and drank a nutritious apple juice while he ate some healthy snacks.

I on the other hand, had a pint of delicious HazyTrail IPA and ate a plate of nachos. Mmmmm calories.

After a short time chatting about our great ride and digesting our test, we decided to ride home to see how well we had recovered. It was a six km up and down ride with a couple of short spiky climbs.

About half way home, my seven-year-old son started bonking. He had to walk up one climb, he was whining a little bit as we approached the last hill, and even asked if his Mom could come and pick us up with the truck. I’m pretty sure I heard him say, “I’m Hungry Dad,” but I was so far ahead of him I couldn’t hear him clearly.

I was feeling great. I encouraged him to keep going, rode back to help him once, and even pushed him up the last hill while riding beside him. I felt like Superman compared to him.

So there you have it. It’s been proven beyond a doubt. Apple juice and nutritional snacks are not as good as beer and nachos.

I think next week I’ll try a lager to see if it has even more benefits. I could really be onto something here.

Please remember, always be responsible in your use of recovery advice and don’t recover too much at any one sitting as that could make tomorrow’s ride very difficult.

Disclaimer: I don’t really have a lab coat, and have no scientist training or education, I don’t even know any scientists.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling