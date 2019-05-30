The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he’ll do is retiring customers’ bikes. Photo submitted

It’s just not fair

By James Durand

A couple of weeks ago while leading our Swic-Kids youth club, I had a little ripper chasing my wheel.

He is eight years old and for a tiny little guy, he can fly through the trails.

After an hour or so he asked if he could lead the group. Off we went, him in front and me following. The pace kept increasing and he was doing great, until he hit an off camber root and went down like a sack of potatoes.

He landed on his chest, ribs, and shoulder, on top of a pile of gnarly roots. The second I saw the impact I heard crying. I thought we had broken bones for sure.

I assessed him and slowly got him standing. When we realized there were no injuries, I high fived him, awarded him with “best crash of the night” and we were laughing as he climbed back on his bike.

Within 30 seconds, he was at full pace again. As we arrived at the parking lot at the end of the ride, he was all smiles. The only evidence of the crash was a small scrape on his leg. No bruises, no fears, no problems.

Ten days later I went out for a solo ride. I was taking it easy and trying to relax, therefore not really paying attention. I hit an off camber root and went down like a sack of potatoes. I landed on a pile of roots on my chest, ribs, and shoulder.

I laid there for five minutes trying not to cry while I caught my breath. After a few more minutes I realized I hadn’t broken anything, so I rolled onto my back and relaxed, hoping no one would come along and make me move.

I eventually got up and climbed back on my bike. I hobbled out of the trail and took the highway back toward home. I spent the rest of the day sitting still with ice on my shoulder and neck.

The next morning I woke up and realized I couldn’t sit up without help. My ribs were killing me and the bruise on my shoulder made my daughter gag when she spotted it. What a mess.

Same crash, same trail network, and the same nasty roots, just a very different outcome. I kinda wish I was an eight-year-old again …

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K
Next story
Merville man shatters Canadian ultramarathon record

Just Posted

Carihi and Brooks play to 1-1 deadlock in AA Provincials opener

Campbell River team hosts provincial senior girls tournament

More Cortes Island business delayed at SRD table

Regional district also releases private investigator report over conflict allegations

Mural unveiled prior to official opening of MARS visitor centre in Merville

Local mural artist Nick Hutton-Jay donated his time to paint a beautiful… Continue reading

50th Parallel Art and Earth Festival coming this fall to Campbell River

Event looks to ‘create an appreciation for the beauty and significance of our natural environment’

EDITORIAL: The importance of remembering D-Day

As the end of the Second World War fades we must not become complacent

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Most Read