It’s full speed ahead in August for salmon fishing around Campbell River

By Don Daniels

Since the beginning of August, salmon fishing has taken off at full speed and should be good all month long because of the salmon being around, accompanied by hot weather.

In the areas that are prime spots for fishing Chinook salmon, the number of boats in the zone can be seen from the downtown. This month has been the busiest as far as boating traffic goes and the weeks ahead will not slow down. Local anglers who trailer their boat to a public boat launch are getting out in early morning and will come back at last light. Charter guides have a boat at a marina and will get out, fish and customers will return to the dock with fish. Along with Chinook salmon, this year lings are being targeted along with halibut.

The pinks have entered local rivers and the fly fishing-only zone has a good number of pinks going after pink fly patterns with a larger bead head; also, a blue fly has been working at the top end for a few fly fishers who have indicated that the pinks can, at times, be picky.

I have also talked to a few fly fishers from Vancouver who come here every year to catch a few pinks, then proceed to the Quinsam River to keep a few. A number of non fly-fishers will fish the Quinsam from shore using a spincasting rod and simply drift out a float and a simple piece of wool and they were getting pinks. You can fish for pinks and retain your limit until Sept. 15, then the coho will come in and you can fish and retain your limit beginning Oct. 1.

Some rain is needed locally. Then the pinks will move in and the fun begins for the locals who enjoy catching and then will smoke the meat or can them. At the time of writing, I have not seen any signs of spawned out fish but that will happen in weeks to come.

I was happy to meet a nice couple from Campbell River who are in the process of moving out of the city. They learned about the fly-tying sessions for beginners and they donated fly-tying hooks along with a few rods that they had not wanted and couldn’t pack away for the move. Hooks are expensive and I have enough to supply students with hooks at sessions to be determined in late fall, with time and date to be announced. I have a list of interested students who signed up at the library and they will be contacted.

A number of books were donated to me and these will be handed out at our next gathering and they include a number of Roderick Haig-Brown books that are in prime condition. Let’s continue to have fun fishing the next few months, then we can get back indoors to promote fly-tying for beginners and learn from each other.

I can be reached by email dddon27@yahoo.com or text 250-895-1691.

