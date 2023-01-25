It’s a Big Adventure … Want to come with?

Have you ever wanted to do a big epic adventure, but the planning, organizing, or training for it was just too overwhelming?

In the end it becomes one of those things on your bucket list that never really gets the attention it needs, and after years have gone by, you still tell yourself, “I’ll get to that next year.”

Will you?

Years ago we did a big ride in Washington State. It was exactly as described above and instead of pushing it off, we gathered up a dozen like-minded riders, set up the plans for training, nutrition, and travel, and then we sorted all the logistics for the crew.

The group of us fed off each other for motivation, support, and advice for the entire summer, and when that big day arrived, we travelled south, set up camp, and had an amazing time riding around some fantastic single track for the better part of a day.

In hindsight, most of the group would never have tackled this on their own, and for good reason. It was a daunting task for any rider, and with little to no experience, it was down right scary. But, as a group, with combined experience, we came together and conquered.

Thirteen of us crossed off this epic mountain bike ride from the bucket list that year and it was so much fun that half of us went back the following year in the hopes of improving our times.

It made for not only a healthier and fitter crew of mountain bikers, but created some life long memories along the way.

OK, enough reminiscing about the glory days, let’s get to the point.

It’s been way too long since we’ve attempted a big challenge, and the Swicked Crew has come up with another epic ride.

We’re going to take a group of riders who want a bit of help or motivation, and we’re headed to Whistler in August for a big ride into the alpine.

Have you always wanted to try something bigger, longer, higher, but were just not experienced enough to tackle it on your own? Then this is for you. Already experienced and fit enough for this ride, but don’t have time for all the planning? Then this is for you too.

Swicked will set up all the details, lay out the ride loop, and help you train in every way to get you prepared and organized for the big day,

Then we all travel to the mountain biking Mecca of Whistler for one of those life-altering rides.

If this sounds even close to interesting for you, then I’m sure you have lots of questions for me.

We’re having a free info session at Swicked Cycles where we will explain in more detail, answer all your questions, and comfort you in how simple this can actually be with the right guidance and support.

Challenge yourself, and make some amazing memories.

Meeting Details:

Where: Swicked Cycles – 1393 Spruce St., Campbell River

When: Saturday Jan 28 – 10 a.m.

And if for some reason you have a broken hip and can’t make the meeting, give me a call and I’ll swing by with the details.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

