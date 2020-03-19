Itchin’ to go fishin’

By Don Daniels

As we enter the third weekend in March, there is more of a movement by anglers to get out in their boats or anglers looking at the river levels to cast a lure or fly into.

Those who fish herring commercially have been out south of Comox and reports that come back is that there is lots of herring out there for the sporties.

A few campers have moved into Kelsey Bay in Sayward and will stay for three months to challenge the wind and tides around Yorke Island fishing for prawns and halibut.

Last week, though, the windy days kept them at the campsite. Prawning is a big part of fishing in the area and females with eggs must be released.

Over the years, halibut have been caught at the wharf and you must abide by the current regulation and know the size and limits for this fishery.

Meanwhile, the Salmon River is high and the water is very fishy for those who go out in hopes of getting a cutthroat tug or even a steelhead in some of the pools. Wading this river is very difficult but many anglers who visit from the south will drift the river during high water levels.

On any river you need a licence and many people think since its catch and release for trout, you can fish without a licence – that is not the case.

In order to fish rivers and lakes, the annual angling licence is valid April 1 to March 31. Residents pay $36 and other rates apply for non resident and non resident alien. Seniors 65 plus pay $5 and if you have a disability, it’s $1.

The Freshwater Society of BC hatchery visitor centres are closed to the public on the mainland in five areas because of the Coronavirus situation.

At this moment, the fly tying session for beginners at the Campbell River library is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 but if that should change, it will be announced here next Friday in the Fishing Corner.

Coming up on the local lakes, the ant hatch is about three weeks ahead of last year but don’t overlook chronomids, leeches and muddler minnows. Spinning gear anglers are using spoons jigs and artificial bait.

