‘It was fun’: Campbell River wrestler speaks of Indigenous Games experience

Campbell River’s Fayth Pontious captured a silver medal in the North American Indigenous Games which took place in Halifax July 15-23. Photo courtesy of Jasmine Pontious.

The grueling preparation and impeccable dedication toward competing internationally is something most would find daunting.

But Campbell River’s Fayth Pontious, who went to the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, doesn’t see it that way at all.

”It was fun,” said Pontious, who is of Métis heritage. “Such an experience and I made so many new friends and learned about new cultures. I got to see all these different people.”

Pontious participated in women’s wrestling, 76 kilogram division. One of the youngest members of the squad, the 15-year-old first started training in the sport around six years ago.

“I first played rugby from grade two to grade four,” said Pontious. “After that, it was all contact. Coaches were like ‘hey, why don’t you try wrestling? the takedowns are similar to tackling.’ So, I tried it out and just fell in love with it.”

Her father Michael adds, “The coaches said the single and double legs were like tackling. Those coaches made it fun for the kids. Her first tournament she competed in, she was in the finals. In fact she’s still in contact with those coaches today.”

First wrestling under the tutelage of Richard Castro, she currently competes under the direction of Steve Rose. Her appointment to Team B.C. came naturally, according to provincial coach Robert Smyth.

“I’ve known Steve a long time,” says Smyth. “There’s a lot of trust between him and I. She had placed very highly in provincials which is a great credential that she’s a strong wrestler. Knowing Steve, I knew that Fayth was going to be a good competitor and a great person for our group.”

Pontious says the appointment to Team B.C., which competed alongside other provinces as well as nine U.S. states, started back when she competed in the national championship, which took place in Vancouver earlier this year.

“It was kind of last minute,” said Pontious. “Being Métis, we wanted to see if we could. So we sent out an email and were told if we sent our proof of heritage documents in, we’d be okay. So that’s what we did and it worked out.”

For what she calls “a six minute adrenaline rush,” it’s fitting that Pontious took out the competition in quick fashion. Being drawn into pool B, she opened up her tournament against a competitor from New Mexico, winning the contest 11-0 and following it up with back-to-back pin victories before her gold medal match.

“The other finalist was in university and was four years older than me,” said Pontious when describing gold medalist, Shelby Guerin-Daniels from Saskatchewan. “I had a feeling I could win, and I also could lose. I got very anxious. But once I got on the mat, I was fine.”

Guerin-Daniels ultimately won the match, with Pontious settling for silver. However, a highlight of seeing Pontious compete was the adversity she had to face immediately after.

“The bronze medalist got to challenge her for silver,” said Smyth. “She had to prepare for that, go through that after winning the silver. She had to dig deep and figure it out and she then wrestled absolutely brilliantly.”

For Pontious, it’s non-stop with sports, as her athletic prowess holds no bounds. She also plays rugby for Timberline Secondary, as well as the North Island Tsunami rep and Comox club teams. With a couple of high school years left, she says she’s not sure which sport she’ll choose when going to post secondary, where she hopes to study criminology. She also is interested in becoming a firefighter.

“I just love both sports,” said Pontious. “I’ll just apply for both sports, and if a school accepts me in one or in both, I guess I’ll have to make a choice.”

