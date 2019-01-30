Carihi guard Blake Doherty (7) looks to pass on the perimeter. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Isfeld breaks free in third from Carihi

Basketball rivals face off in Island matchup

In a AAA basketball game against division rivals, Courtenay’s Mark R. Isfeld Secondary took home court advantage to best their Campbell Rivals from Carihi Secondary.

The first quarter the game remained tight, with Carihi looking like they would end with the lead until a last-second lay-up knotted the score at 17-17.

Through the second quarter, the teams went back and forth, with the home side edging out the visitors. At halftime, Isfeld held a 31-29 lead over Carihi.

For the third quarter, the hosts started hitting from the perimeter, including several from beyond the three-point arch. With just over a minute and a half in the quarter, Isfeld increased their lead to double-digits over Carihi, which was also firing up three-pointers. Carihi’s Connor Hall then hit a three-point bank shot off the glass to cut the deficit, but Isfeld ended the quarter up 60-50.

In the final frame, Carihi’s offence started to penetrate early and drew some fouls. At one point, they were within seven points, but that was as close as they got. In the end, Isfeld won 79-66.

For Isfeld, Aiden McDonald, Thaskani Mtawali and Hayden Fieret each scored in double figures, while Temwa Mtawali led the way, with 27 points, including three treys. Carihi’s Hall led the Tyees with 17 points.

 

Isfeld’s Thaskani Mtawali (10) tries to penetrate against Carihi defenders. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Carihi’s Carson Foy (1) tries to split the Isfeld defence. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Most Read