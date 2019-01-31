Is 70 the new 100?

Years ago, early on in my bike industry career, I worked for a large mountain bike company and each of us that worked there, seemed to have way too much on our plates.

I am a competitive guy, and my Dad taught me to never do anything halfway, so I worked extra hard, I put in long hours, and I actually ran through the office trying to get everything done on time … and done right.

After a year of this, and a few near collisions in the hallway with the admin staff, my boss sat me down for a chat.

“James, you can’t run around the office, you’re going to put someone in the hospital. You need to realize that with so much on our plates, sometimes 70 per cent will have to do. You can’t realistically maintain 100 per cent performance. Not even pro athletes manage 100 per cent every day.”

So with that, I tried to look relaxed, and I figured out how to walk as fast as possible so I wouldn’t get busted for running in the halls again. I still managed to outperform my colleagues most days and I never missed a deadline. I probably could have qualified for the Olympic speed walking team.

If you put a deadline in front of me, or give me a challenge, It’s my nature to try as hard as possible.

As I’ve aged, and injuries have taken their toll on my body, I am starting to realize that 100 per cent is no longer possible when it comes to physical activity. My shoulders don’t flex like they used to, my ankles no longer have cartilage between the bones, and no matter how hard I train, fitness is harder to achieve.

Last week a friend asked how my shoulder was feeling after my latest injury, and I caught myself thinking “100 per cent.” Shortly thereafter, I realized I meant 100 per cent for me, which is really only 70 per cent of what it used to be.

After so many injuries, and continuous nagging pains, I just can’t function at the same levels. As I did all those years ago at work, I figure out ways to squeak out a few more percent by overcoming obstacles and changing my habits, but even with a strategic approach, I can maybe get to 80 per cent.

All those years ago, I was disgusted with the notion of going at 70 per cent. Why would you not try as hard as possible in every situation, every day? But, now my boss’s words are ringing truer than ever. Ironically, back then, he was my current age. Perhaps he had some wisdom I was lacking.

I’ll still give it everything when I ride and push as hard as possible, but I am going to have to accept that 100 per cent just isn’t what it used to be.

In hindsight, maybe I should have crashed a little less over the years. Hmm, maybe my boss should have told me that 20 years ago.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Isfeld breaks free in third from Carihi

Just Posted

Comox Valley Land Trust protects 27 acres of Father Charles Brandt hermitage

Donation of land rights from Father Charles Brandt ensures 27-acres of natural forest on the banks of the Oyster River are protected in perpetuity

A Pair-A-Dice for the Campbell River geek community

Geek isn’t a four letter word. Wait….yes it is. But you know what I mean…..

City of Campbell River hears more on controversial Upland Landfill proposal

Two more presentations, from both sides, heard by council Monday night

Strathcona Regional District still tackling how public emails from public should be made

Cortes director again cites emails from some residents sent to other SRD directors but not her

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Man arrested after woman with infant carjacked in Duncan

Quick work by woman in car led to attempted escape by carjacking man

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

VIDEO: Canadian icon Matthew Good launching tour on Vancouver Island

Good performing shows in Sidney, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Victoria and Duncan

Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

At least three current MLAs not running in next election

Most Read