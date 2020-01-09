In the blink of an eye

Wow, that seemed like a quick 10 years.

We’ve just come to the end of another decade, and as I look back I can’t stop wondering how so much happened, and changed in just 10 years.

It seems like yesterday that Chenoa and I were moving from Vancouver to Campbell River to start Swicked Cycles.

I’m writing this on New Year’s day and it was 10 years ago to the day that we took possession of the building where Swicked Cycles was born.

It felt like that first two months took forever as we renovated and created our funky little bike shop. Long hours and hard work went on and on and on. I remember having zero down time and no sleep for the early steps before opening the store for the first time,

But, we obviously had a bit of a break somewhere in there, because Rhyley was born later that year.

We weren’t even one year into the decade and we had started a business and a family. With all that stress, lack of sleep, and figuring out what the hell we had gotten ourselves into, we smiled a lot, rode some bikes, and met an amazing community of people.

Since then we bought our first home together, created a little brother for Rhyley, and, with the help of our fantastic team, grew Swicked into what it has become today.

I did some races, traveled a bit, had cancer, beat cancer, said good bye to a mentor, taught my kids how to ride bikes, learned how to be a good Dad (learning anyway), and made some great friends along the way.

So many dreams and plans since 2010. Some dreams came true, some didn’t. Lots of plans worked out perfectly where others flopped.

And, I’m sure like most of you, many dreams and plans just changed as life evolved.

Yes, the last 10 years went by in a blink, but when I inventory all the things I experienced, it seems like a life time.

As I enjoy my Starbucks this morning, a habit I’ve been quitting for the entire decade, I think of the past 10 years.

But after some time, I realize those years are behind me now, and I’m already dreaming of the next 10.

I’ve had failures, successes, and some regrets, but I’m chalking up the last decade as a win and looking forward to another crazy 10 years of Swickedness, with high hopes and lofty goals.

Here’s to the 20’s

Happy New Year!

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

Just Posted

Campbell River Arts Council turns 50, looks to re-examine role in community

‘We need to look at whether what we’re doing is actually what we should be doing,’ director says

Illegal dumping continues in Campbell River and area

‘Huge misconception’ on landfill fees, says volunteer

Elementary students can help Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North through writing contest

Students in Grades 4, 5, and 6 in the Comox Valley and… Continue reading

Kidney Foundation recognizes Campbell Riverite as a top fundraiser

The Kidney Foundation of Canada recognized a local man this week for… Continue reading

It’s that ‘can-I-have-the-envelope-please?’ moment for Island youth film festival

Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme ‘community’

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Most Read