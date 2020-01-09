In the blink of an eye

Wow, that seemed like a quick 10 years.

We’ve just come to the end of another decade, and as I look back I can’t stop wondering how so much happened, and changed in just 10 years.

It seems like yesterday that Chenoa and I were moving from Vancouver to Campbell River to start Swicked Cycles.

I’m writing this on New Year’s day and it was 10 years ago to the day that we took possession of the building where Swicked Cycles was born.

It felt like that first two months took forever as we renovated and created our funky little bike shop. Long hours and hard work went on and on and on. I remember having zero down time and no sleep for the early steps before opening the store for the first time,

But, we obviously had a bit of a break somewhere in there, because Rhyley was born later that year.

We weren’t even one year into the decade and we had started a business and a family. With all that stress, lack of sleep, and figuring out what the hell we had gotten ourselves into, we smiled a lot, rode some bikes, and met an amazing community of people.

Since then we bought our first home together, created a little brother for Rhyley, and, with the help of our fantastic team, grew Swicked into what it has become today.

I did some races, traveled a bit, had cancer, beat cancer, said good bye to a mentor, taught my kids how to ride bikes, learned how to be a good Dad (learning anyway), and made some great friends along the way.

So many dreams and plans since 2010. Some dreams came true, some didn’t. Lots of plans worked out perfectly where others flopped.

And, I’m sure like most of you, many dreams and plans just changed as life evolved.

Yes, the last 10 years went by in a blink, but when I inventory all the things I experienced, it seems like a life time.

As I enjoy my Starbucks this morning, a habit I’ve been quitting for the entire decade, I think of the past 10 years.

But after some time, I realize those years are behind me now, and I’m already dreaming of the next 10.

I’ve had failures, successes, and some regrets, but I’m chalking up the last decade as a win and looking forward to another crazy 10 years of Swickedness, with high hopes and lofty goals.

Here’s to the 20’s

Happy New Year!

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…