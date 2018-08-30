In search of perfection

How many things have to align to make the perfect ride?

Which riders are compatible with the chosen routes, or the other riders?

What are the chances of getting great weather?

Are we fit enough?

And no matter how organized we might be, are we really prepared?

So many things can go wrong on any given ride, so when I was organizing a four day trip to Whistler last week, with five riders involved, I was planning for a great trip, but wondering in the back of my mind how badly this might turn out.

Being that we are all busy guys, with jobs and families, the pressure was on to make this short getaway fire on all cylinders.

I had planned a quick “warm up” ride for the first day. After half a day of travel, we arrived and headed straight for the trails. It was 33 degrees and very smokey. The climbing averaged over a 20 per cent grade. It was 90 minutes of intense suffering. So much for a warm up, it was soul crushing, but not one complaint.

Day two was a 1,600 meter climb into the alpine. We left early to beat the heat, and as tough as this climb felt, the views at the top and the 40 minute descent made up for it.

One rider had a mechanical that was beyond repair, but the timing was perfect. He was able to coast out of the trail and we ended up right at the back door of the Whistler Brewery. How’s that for good planning?

Day three was a shorter ride on some Whistler classics and then a chair lift ride to the Top of the World.

Off we went, into some of the steepest, most technical riding anywhere … on trail bikes. We had the chat about being careful and realizing that emergency help was hours away, and then we flew down the trails tire to tire.

One thousand meters down and 90 minutes later, we rolled up to the pub. Not one crash and no mechanicals. Just sore arms and some minor hand cramps. Nothing a couple of cold beer couldn’t fix.

Day four was a quick but technical ride before heading home. Being so tired after three big days had me worried, but I wanted to show the boys some of my favourites.

After one more nasty climb, we tackled three trails that 90 per cent of the world would consider unrideable. Everyone rode it all clean, except one little crash at the last corner. After riding such insane terrain to near perfection all week, Justin fell over on the smallest root in all of Whistler.

It was time to call it, and head home.

So no, it wasn’t perfect, but with the right mix of personalities, the right weather, and a bit of luck when things did go wrong, it was close.

I’m already planning the next trip, maybe with a bit tamer terrain. Interested?

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…