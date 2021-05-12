I’m tired … Maybe too tired to ride

By James Durand

It’s the same old story for us at Swicked this year.

The weather gets nice, the trail conditions are perfect, and … we’re too busy to get out and ride.

Sure, we sneak in the odd commute, or a quick lap or two at Radar Hill, but those epic rides we strive for are almost impossible to fit into the schedule.

It is one of those scenarios where we get tired, so we don’t ride as much, then we get more tired, and soon the lethargy sets in. Before you know it, fall has arrived and our fitness level is in the toilet.

But this year it is slightly different.

I have a dog who needs to run. I have a friend who’s having a tough time and needs a sounding board, and I have the Swickid’s youth club, which needs a leader.

To help out my buddy I go ride with him in Cumberland and we solve the world’s problems during long climbing sessions.

Swickid’s rides are every Tuesday and I get to blast around the trails with eight awesome little rippers for 90 minutes.

And, no matter what happens in my day, no matter how exhausted I might be, or what level of stress I’m dealing with, my dog, Andres, is waiting by the door, bouncing up and down, forcing me to grab my bike and burn around Woods Creek for an hour.

Surprisingly, or maybe not, I’m way less tired after these rides. The exercise and the adrenalin are crushing the tiredness and lethargy. I feel great.

I’m still not getting epic adventures marked in my calendar, but I’m making the best of my schedule, riding whenever I can, and feeling way better than most summers past.

Maybe it’s not about being too busy, but more about scheduling all my tasks into rides.

I wonder if I should get a lap top mount for my handlebars and type this article during trail rides???

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

