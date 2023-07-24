ID Camp gives VIJHL’s Storm a glimpse of the future

Team Red confers before Sunday Night’s Top Prospects game during the Campbell River Storm ID camp held from July 21-23. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Hockey morning in Canada isn’t exactly the kind of thing you’d expect in the middle of balmy temperatures in late July.

Yet, this past weekend, that is exactly what was on the mind of the coaching staff of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL)’s Campbell River Storm.

The club held their two day prospects camp, featuring players who have been scouted by the team, and some alumni players including Kye Benoche and Dylan Franklin. Both Benoche and Franklin have since committed to continue their hockey journey elsewhere, with Benoche heading to the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express and Franklin heading down island, joining Vancouver Island University (VIU)’s hockey program come fall.

In his first camp as head of the coaching staff, new Storm boss Kyle Evans was pleased with the determination and grit of the players, some who were experiencing being under the microscope for perhaps the first time.

“We wanted to see players compete hard in all situations and play with a high level of intensity,” said Evans. “Sometimes these camp games have the tendency to resemble a pond hockey game, with guys cheating for offence. But we were very pleased with what the players brought in, focusing on playing a 200 foot game.”

Players from all over Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna and even Alberta made their way to the Rivercity to showcase their skills. In all, 60 players came to experience what the Storm’s program had to offer.

After strength and conditioning drills and player information meetings on Friday, a round robin scrimmage was held with teams coloured Black, Blue, Red and Yellow beginning Friday evening. One notable game was Saturday’s 8-6 shootout which was won by Team Black over Team Red, boosted by a hat trick from Ethan Hill, who played with the North Island Silvertips U15AAA program last year. Team Yellow ended up with the championship, going undefeated in the process.

After that, the top prospects game featuring players from the four teams were held, as a little All-Star Game.

While the team did manage to ink several prospects, Evans would like to keep those under wraps for the time being.

“Several players, both locally and out of town will receive invites to main camp,” said Evans. “There are players we are having ongoing discussions with about joining the team, and there will be also players who will attend main camp with the possibility of earning spots.”

Main training camp for the Storm begins in late August.

